Kim Kardashian's BFF Stephanie Shepherd Rises From Assistant to Executive With Astounding Net Worth

Stephanie Shepherd transitioned from working as Kim Kardashian's assistant to becoming a wealthy businesswoman, as evidenced by her astounding net worth.

Multiple reports estimate the online celebrity's net worth to be $2 million. Shepherd got married to Larry Jackson in June 2023. The renowned record producer is thought to be worth $14 million, per Life & Style Magazine.

The founder of SKIMS appointed Shepherd as her assistant in 2013, but a source close to the Kardashian family told People in November 2017 that the reality star decided to part ways with Shepherd after four years of working together.

Shepherd revealed to Kourtney Kardashian in a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she wanted to pursue a bigger goal. “Just a heads up, we were talking, and she was saying that she didn’t know what she wanted to do in life. She feels, like, maybe she’s in a place in life where she’s unfulfilled, job-wise,” Kourtney told Kim at the time, noting that Shepherd wished to “evolve.”

Kim spoke candidly about the change later in the program, “Stephanie and I have decided to part ways. She wanted a different role, and I was going in a different direction, so for both of us, I just felt like it wasn’t the right fit anymore. She’s really been there for me." She added, "So, I said, ‘I love you so much, and maybe this is good to push you to figure out what you want to do.’ It ended really well. She knew that she needed this time and that it wasn’t working."

The source informed People that Kim made a decision to let Shepherd go. "She was a good assistant, but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim's brand and businesses, it just didn't work. Kim gave her the chance, but after a short period of time, it became clear that Stephanie just didn't have the knowledge to take on a role like that. Kim made an executive decision to part ways."

Following her split with Kim, Shepherd changed her focus to modeling. She landed a campaign in March 2018 as the face of the hip and bohemian jewelry label 8 Other Reasons and is now a full-fledged Instagram influencer with 1.9 million followers. She also co-founded Future Earth, a nonprofit organization with the mission of using social media to spread knowledge about environmental issues and climate change.

Shepherd has also dabbled in acting, landing a supporting role in Something from Tiffany's 2022 Prime Video film. She began her career as a dancer for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and returned to work for Kim as Chief Operating Officer for all KKW brands, before ending all professional ties with her.

