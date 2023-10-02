Kim Kardashian has worked hard for the success she’s earned through the famous reality show, The Kardashians featuring the rest of her family. However, being on television wasn’t the only way that she earned her living. The reality star has other prosperous business endeavors that she’s strongly invested in that have played a vital role in propelling her net worth. One such business venture is known as SKIMS. As per The Sun, it appears that the mother of four is now perhaps worth even more than $4 Billion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share some exciting news about the global expansion of her clothing line SKIMS. On Monday, she posted a story featuring her brand's attire. The mother of four appeared to be donning the caramel-color range of swimwear as she posed while sunkissed. She stood in front of a crystal clear blue ocean and was surrounded by gentle waves. Also featured in the background were a few palm trees, this added an even more tropical vibe to the whole picture.

On the official Instagram account of her clothing line’s page, the company announced that there’s now a store for her fans of the brand in Germany at Kadewe department store. The carousel post featured the aesthetically pleasing grey building with a red roof and glass ceiling and windows. It had a ginormous banner that featured Kim and a few other models in respective shapewear. For the moment the store looked like it was closed and gearing up to be opened. The pictures ahead provided a sneak peek into the luxe interior of the place.

The interiors were crafted brilliantly to resemble her store’s aesthetics in the States. Mannequins were neatly arranged atop a chest of drawers with the company logo right in the middle. Racks of clothes were all aligned in an orderly fashion according to their category. To celebrate the launch, there were also some divine-looking macaroons that had Kardashian’s company name on them. Each one looked scrumptious with the dessert flaunting a similar color palette as the clothes.

They captioned the post announcing with great pride, “Skims takes Germany! Our best-selling collections are now available at @kadeweofficial in-store and online,” they declared. In conclusion, they urged shoppers to drop by the location and indulge in an incredible in-store experience. “Stop by this week and enjoy exclusive sweet treats while you shop.” Fans were elated by this new reveal and expressed their joy in the comment section of the post. “Finally! I am so excited!” said one person. “Yesss!!! Finally,” remarked an ecstatic fan. “The way I waited for this moment,” another one expressed.

Since the establishment has now opened in Germany, some fans are hoping for Kardashian to expand in the Netherlands. “Now Bijenkorf in The Netherlands :)” asked one person. A final exclaimed, “The Netherlands!!!! De Bijenkorf, we need you Kim!!!”

