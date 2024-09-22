The Truth Behind Whether the Late Queen Actually Knighted Trump Despite Rumors on Social Media

A rumor circulated in September 2022 claiming that Queen Elizabeth II had secretly (or privately) knighted Donald Trump, but this claim has been thoroughly debunked. It all started with a tweet that seemed like Trump himself had sent out, "I never told anybody but she knighted me in private." However, fact-checkers, including the Associated Press, quickly proved the post to be entirely false, and Trump’s spokesperson denied that he had made such a statement.

While Queen Elizabeth did knight two U.S. presidents– Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush—Trump was never awarded such an honor. Furthermore, if Trump had been knighted, the ceremony would have been completely different from traditional knighthood practices, as only British citizens are eligible for full ceremonial knighthood. Even if the knighthood were bestowed, Trump would not have been entitled to the title ‘Sir,’ as that is reserved for citizens of the United Kingdom.

The process for receiving a knighthood is lengthy and involves a rigorous nomination procedure, with letters of recommendation and a vetting process that can take more than two years. But having said that, Trump did meet Queen Elizabeth during his presidency, with notable visits in 2018 and 2019, as reported by The List.

A new book reports that Queen Elizabeth said Trump was "very rude" and had "an arrangement" with Melania. She also asked whether Trump's adult children worked "as rodeo clowns at a theme park" and "unpopular dance hall girls at a saloon" pic.twitter.com/zxixLUvaJe — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 20, 2024

However, these encounters were marked by some breaches of royal protocol. For instance, during a visit to Windsor Castle in July 2018, Trump famously walked in front of the Queen during an inspection of the Guard of Honor, a violation of the expected etiquette that left royal watchers critical of his behavior.

Despite these gaffes, Trump seemed to believe he had left a favorable impression on the monarch. In various interviews, Trump spoke highly of his visits to the U.K. and claimed that the Queen enjoyed his company. Upon the Queen’s death in 2022, he wrote, "Always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!"

"Mr. President, as we look to the future I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us."



Queen Elizabeth welcomes President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Buckingham Palace for a state banquet. pic.twitter.com/CKqrpxhFLK — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2019

However, a book, A Voyage Around the Queen by Craig Brown, offers a different perspective. According to the book, "A few weeks after President Trump's visit, for instance, she confided in one lunch guest that she found him 'very rude.' She particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting…She also believed President Trump 'must have some sort of arrangement' with his wife Melania, or else why would she have remained married to him?" as reported by People.

Though Trump may have been awestruck by the Queen, as noted by former White House advisor Fiona Hill. Hill wrote, "Going to Buckingham Palace was supposed to be a highlight of his presidency. Meeting Queen Elizabeth II was particularly important to President Trump. He often referred in conversation to his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was originally from Scotland, and her admiration for Queen Elizabeth."