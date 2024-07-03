The Trump-Biden Debate Had a Very Shocking Ending That Most People Missed

The presidential elections already have the viewers and US citizens in shock. But what made it to the top of the list of the shocking instances from the debate was the way it concluded. In a video that is going viral over the internet shows, US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump parting ways silently, and Jill Biden helping husband Joe Biden walk down the stairs.

However, users caught the attention of the moment when Trump left abruptly without extending any wishes or salutations to the President and the debate organizers.

As the Republican candidate leaves, Jill Biden, the FLOTUS ascends the podium to help Biden down the podium staircase as the duo continued to shake hands with the debate moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as reported by the NY Post. The scene made it the worst nightmare for Democrat supporters who poured their hearts out with immense disappointment over the internet.

Watch Joe Biden get escorted off the stage! What a stark contrast between how Trump left the stage and how Biden is exiting. #debate pic.twitter.com/Um9xhPAyMs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2024

User @GreatUSTreasure tweeted, "Took Joe 33 seconds to reach the CNN hosts 5 yards away. Trump was already outside in his limo." Another user @SLGQ954 sarcastically chimed in saying, "Wake up people she came up to support him she's a good wife. Any wife who has a husband who can't walk for the life of him or will fall would come out and support him, thank you, Jill. Someone always has to prop up Old Joe."

While @muir2021 expressed disappointment by tweeting, "It’s bizarre that out of the millions of people in the USA, these 2 are the “best” they can come up with?" Others like @patrick_vi92326 cracked jokes on the visible plight of the President getting down the stairs, as they wrote, "Couldn’t risk a fall off that 4-inch step." @LydiaLaLo joked, "The only way this part could have been any better is if Trump had dropped and performed 20 push-ups on his way out."

This says it all. pic.twitter.com/ryE6qEIdpt — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) June 28, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) captioned, "Watch Joe Biden get escorted off the stage! What a stark contrast between how Trump left the stage and how Biden is exiting. #debate" Netizens couldn't keep themselves from commenting on Biden's feeble appearance as Trump walked away nonchalantly after concluding the debate.

Another user @RealAlexJones posted a similar video hinting at the contrast of the personalities of the two contenders for the POTUS elections of 2024. He captioned the video, "Shocking ending to the Trump vs Biden debate, what most people didn't see. This says it all," as users called Biden out specifically.

Hot swap incoming — Kale Abe (@kale_abe) June 28, 2024

The video featured two tracks, one by the band Survivor and another by Enya that gave it a hilarious angle. User @josettecaruso commented, "That was shocking, sad, disturbing, and pathetic while also being extremely satisfying to watch!" on the post by the media personality.

@GenFlynn added as he supported the argument by writing, "This debate performance showed a massively stark physical and mental health difference in the two men." The video is a sorry portrayal of the crumbling political scenario of the US that is concerning both the Republicans and Democrats.