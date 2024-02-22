Sunny Hostin's Husband Upset Over Doug E. Fresh Dancing 'Too Close' to Her on 'The View'

Sunny Hostin's husband, Manny Hostin, had an unexpected reaction to a recent episode of The View. "We got into the car and he said, 'What the bleep was that?'" she revealed, recounting his response to a hip-hop performance, as per US Weekly. During Sunny's birthday episode, iconic rapper Doug E. Fresh took the stage and danced in what Manny perceived as "a little too close" to his wife.

On Tuesday's Behind the Table podcast, the legal expert and experienced The View panelist disclosed that her husband, Manny, got a touch angry when he observed the recording artist approaching Sunny on stage during a special performance on her October 20 birthday show. "I don't know if you remember, during my birthday show when we had the 50 years of hip-hop, Doug E. Fresh came up to me and, in my husband's view, danced a little too close to me. I only looked into the audience and took one look at his face ... and scooted over so quickly. I didn't even think I had it in me to move that quickly. We got into the car, and he said, 'What the bleep was that?," in answer to a lighthearted fan query on the podcast concerning Sunny's husband's feelings over her infatuation with actor Idris Elba, Sunny revealed to View producer Brian Teta.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Nacion

Teta said, "Wow, Doug E. got fresh," to which Sunny answered, "Doug E. got too fresh for Manny, and he doesn't like it. You could say he is worse than I am. We don't like that stuff." Representatives from Sunny and Fresh have been contacted by Entertainment Weekly for comments. Hostin said she "wanted to help celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with artists who are so iconic that it takes three to perform" The View's musical tribute to the genre during her 55th birthday show.

After inviting Fresh, Rob Base, The Sugarhill Gang, and DJ Chill Will to the stage, Sunny stayed in the audience to dance with her cohosts, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Joy Behar. When Sunny came on stage later in the performance to interview Fresh, she told him that she had seen him play "about 35 years ago" at her very first concert. Fresh was thrilled to hear that he had inspired her "fly girl fashions back in the day."

As the credits rolled and Fresh emerged from behind the group to dance close to Sunny for a brief moment before the show cut out, Sunny took the stage with the artists as they launched into another song just before the episode concluded. Two years after meeting at a bagel café during a church service they both attended in Maryland, Sunny and her husband Manny, a surgeon, were married in 1998, as per The People. Paloma and Gabriel, the couple's two children, are discussed by the cohost of the show with great enthusiasm.