Khloé Kardashian Lauded by Fans for her Honesty and Confessing about her Feelings for Surrogate Son

Khloé Kardashian garnered substantial praise from viewers as she openly shared her journey of becoming a mother via surrogacy during a confessional on her show, captivating audiences with her honesty. In season 3 of The Kardashians, the co-founder of Good American revealed her struggles with guilt over the decision to use a surrogate to welcome her son Tatum Robert, who is now 9 months old, reported Independent. In a confessional, Khloé acknowledged being in a "state of shock" due to the overall experience and admits, "I buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy."

"When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and then I go to another room and you're separated. It's such a transactional experience because it's not about him. I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it, that doesn’t mean it's bad — it's great, but it's very different," she confessed.

Khloé, at the age of 38, further acknowledged that establishing a connection with her nine-month-old son has been comparatively more challenging than with her five-year-old daughter True, whom she gave birth to. “It’s a mindf***, it’s really the weirdest thing. I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart. Think about it. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart.” she said. Additionally, Khloé Kardashian mentioned that her sister Kim Kardashian, who also embraced surrogacy to welcome her third and fourth children, found it "easier" to form a connection with her surrogate children. “Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy,” she said.

Khloé's openness about the experience was met with praise from fans, as one person wrote: “I respect her honesty about the situation though.” Another said on Twitter: “It’s completely normal that Khloe Kardashian is feeling less bonded to her child born by surrogacy than the child she birthed.”

Tatum Robert is Khloé Kardashian's second child with former partner Tristan Thompson. The duo recently made headlines by revealing their son's name after keeping it under wraps for nearly 9 months. Khloé reportedly wanted to retain the "T" theme in her kids' names and therefore chose Tatum over Robert, a name that was being pushed by other family members as an honor to Khloé's late father, Robert Kardashian.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerritt Clark

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson began their relationship in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, True, in 2018. After a split in June 2021, they later reconciled, but Khloé ultimately ended her romantic involvement with Tristan in January 2021. Tristan Thompson is also a father to a son named Theo, who is 16 months old, from his previous relationship with Maralee Nichols, and a son named Prince, who is 6 years old, from his former partner Jordan Craig.