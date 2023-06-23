Multi-Millionaire Gwen Stefani Reveals What Made Her a 'Very, Very Rich' Person: “Not Like a Money Thing”

Gwen Stefani's estimated net worth is $160 million. However, the Rich Girl singer believes that she is "very, very rich" not due to her success in the music industry or in any other business endeavors. The Voice coach, 53, is a devoted mother to her three sons, Apollo, 9, Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 14, all of whom she credits with enhancing her life more than anything of monetary value. Stefani, who is happily married to country music icon Blake Shelton, said that what truly made her rich was love.

In an interview with Glamour, the artist said, "One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love. And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love and I have it right now and it's just been the most incredible thing."

Also Read: Gwen Stefani, 53, Shares New Video, Fans Say She Still 'Looks Like 30'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Spicer

The singer added how receiving love from her family has changed the way she writes her songs: "And I spent most of my life writing about heartache and now I'm writing about my love. It's an amazing thing. And I think being able to have, not just like romantic love, but having a family and being a mom and all of those things are just the most important things and there's no doubt about it."

Following their 2014 meeting on the set of The Voice, Stefani, and Shelton grew close, as per Hello! Magazine. In the summer of 2015, both of them went through separate divorces: Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert in July after four years of marriage; Stefani divorced her former spouse and the co-parent to her three kids, Gavin Rossdale, after 14 years of marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Also Read: Here's How Blake Shelton Really Feels About Gwen Stefani's Bare 'No Makeup' Look

“I went in and out of liking myself. I honestly think I was pretty hard on myself. But at the same time, I look back and I think, God, I was just being me and I got here because of that. So, I had to do a lot of forgiving of different things at certain times and, trying to be kind to myself,” the Hollaback Girl singer added in the interview.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Also Read: Travis Gifts Kourtney a 'Stunning' Diamond Heart Necklace to Replace Her Stolen One: "More Beautiful"

Stefani explained that experience has taught her the key to success may be internal and that self-love has been critical in this process. “I think it's just about keeping your eye on the ball, which is just trying to keep your eye on whatever is your purpose and what you're supposed to be doing next, and trying to serve. And that's what I try to do. I feel like, I give the pen to the man upstairs to write the story and here we are,” she said.

More from Inquisitr

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife 'Unhappy' After He Broke Their Divorce News to 3 Kids Over Brief Zoom Call

Khloé Kardashian Lauds Kim for Not "Relying On" Her Ex-Kanye West Anymore for Her Styling and Wardrobe