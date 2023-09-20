When Donald Trump invited a Small Kid on Stage Who Refused to Go Back to His Parents and Leave Trump

The little boy was more like Donald Trump than Trump himself during the former president's 2016 Pennsylvania rally. The GOP nominee at the time welcomed a young boy who was supposed to be his "mini-version," dressed in a suit with his signature red power tie while sporting the same hairstyle.

The security brought the boy to the Republican candidate on stage, and he gleefully held the 'mini-Trump' in his arms. He introduced the boy to the audience and said, "He's supposed to look like Donald Trump, but he's actually much too good-looking," complimenting the kid, "You are really handsome," reported Business Insider.

Meanwhile, the boy was soaking in his "probably first" political surroundings. He asked the kid, "Are you having a good time tonight?" The boy said, "Tonight." He also asked his name, and the little boy repeated, "Name." Then Trump asked him if he wanted to go back to his parents or stay on stage with him.

The boy leaned toward the microphone and responded, "Trump," as the crowd went wild. The little guy perfectly impersonated the former president; however, we aren't sure if he was half as much of a nightmare as the Republican was at his young age. The 45th US President admitted that he's much the same character as he was in his junior school.

Before he was born, his father, Fred Trump, was already financially affluent. Born to a workaholic and authoritarian patriarch, he (Donald) always talked about his prosperous lifestyle. Consequently, their neighbors, including kids his age, envied them for their luxuries. And his pride clearly left the impression that people still recall at least one, if not more, chilling anecdote about him.

In one instance, Dennis Burnham, who was a toddler back then, lived next door. Once, his mother left him in a playpen in their garden. Upon returning, she found the five/six-year-old Trump throwing stones at the defenseless toddler, as reported by the Daily Mail. The mother was so threatened that she warned Burnham to "stay away from the Trumps."

Another local child, Steven Nachtigall, recalled Trump as a "loudmouth bully" who once jumped off his bike and blew punches at a boy. This "image" of the former president was etched in his mind, as he admitted, "It was so unusual and terrifying at that age." The young Donald, lovingly known as Donny, once ruthlessly picked at his quiet and sensitive brother, Robert.

The future real estate mogul boasted that he stole his younger brother's building blocks and built and glued them so little Robert couldn't play with them. At the private primary school, he turned into a notorious young man who frequently broke rules and hung out with a boy gang that was (in)famous for pulling girls' hair.

His teacher, Ann Trees, recalled Trump: "He was so headstrong and determined." She continued, "He would sit with his arms folded with this look on his face—I used the word surly—almost daring you to say one thing or another that wouldn't settle with him." Decades later, Americans saw the same Trump during his 2016 Republican presidential debates.

