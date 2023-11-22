Swifties Believe This Is Taylor Swift’s 'Signature Move' When She First Starts Dating Someone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce verified what many Swifties suspected after they were spotted holding hands as they walked around New York City. A few weeks later, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end followed his girlfriend to Argentina for her Eras Tour performance. But even before they confirmed their relationship, others pointed out a key signal that the NFL player was Swift's new Romeo: a signature dating move the singer performed during her first time attending his football game.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s Mom Regrets Her Initial Lackluster Reaction to Taylor Swift: “He Shot for the Stars!”

Before the couple announced their relationship to the world, several Swifties were positive they were dating. How, you wonder? Because the Blank Space singer used her classic flirting move of hanging out with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, Cheatsheet reported.

Many fans have pointed out that Swiftie's go-to method for determining whether or not Swift is romantically involved is to see whether she's hanging out with her mother. That was the case with the previous several guys she dated before Travis, including Matt Healy, Joe Alwyn, and Tom Hiddleston, as many Swifties pointed out. In July, she was dating Healy and was observed backstage with Healey's mother. Before that, Swift was spotted in England with Alwyn and his mother. Swift had spent the day at the beach with Hiddleston and his mother before that.

Look: Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's mom spotted with Joe holding a shopee parcel. pic.twitter.com/0o0LGoZqSV — naim ⧗ ia (@tealorswift_13) January 12, 2021

Many fans were led to believe that the singer was dating Travis when they saw her smiling and clapping with Donna in a suite. Some Swifites think that the pop singer's move to win a man over is by winning his mother over as well. Mama Kelce surely loves the relationship between the two! "I can tell you this,” she says in an interview with WSJ, per Entertainment Tonight. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time... God bless him, he shot for the stars!"

Also Read: At the Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon, Biden Confuses Taylor Swift for Britney Spears

5 years ago, taylor swift visiting tom hiddleston's mom in suffolk, england.



june 24, 2016 pic.twitter.com/ONkvcII1Yq — Taylor Throwbacks (@ThrowbackTaylor) June 25, 2021

Mama Kelce was questioned about it and the attention her appearances with the pop singer had received during an interview on Today. “It’s just very surreal,” Donna admitted. “I was just thinking on Sunday … everything that has happened within the past 12 months … I feel like I’m in an alternate universe. It’s not the one I grew up in for sure. So it’s very, very fun. It’s exciting but also taxing.”

Also Read: Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Budding Romance as He Discusses Initial Meet With Taylor Swift

Donna talked about Travis's recent love story and the attention it has received. Donna is getting ready to support both of her boys on Monday night football when Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles. "I think attention is just part of the whole thing, obviously it's a megastar and I think Travis is embracing it as much as he can," Mama Kelce told Good Morning America. "I think it's OK. He likes attention, so he'll be fine, as long as he can handle it, I don't have any problems with it. She's a very, very nice person."

More from Inquisitr

Here’s the 'Warning' Travis Kelce Received About Going Ahead With His Ladylove Taylor Swift

This is What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have in Store for Thanksgiving as They Prepare to Party