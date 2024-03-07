Sunny Hostin of 'The View' Wore Black to Mourn Trump's Super Tuesday Victory

Sunny Hostin is known as a vibrant personality on The View. Her on-point observations followed by her unfiltered remarks on the talk show often grasp the attention of her fan base. In the wake of Donald Trump’s resounding victory in the primary elections against Nikki Haley, Hostin wasn’t thrilled. Hostin has often expressed her dislike for the former President on different occasions on the show. In a recent episode, she decided to explain her thoughts through a fashion statement that spoke volumes about her opinion per Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking to legal expert, Jonathan Karl, she revealed the reason behind wearing a black ensemble. Hostin claimed she was grieving Trump’s victory against Haley, hence, decided to depict the gravity of her loss via an outfit that would mirror her thoughts. She explained, “It’s partly before country.” Hostin added, “I’m wearing my funeral chic today because I’m so devastated over what we saw yesterday.”

The award-winning author shared a brief snippet of her conversation with the other hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, about the primaries. She said, “Backstage, we were talking about the fact that six in ten North Carolina primary voters say they considered Trump fit for the presidency even if he’s convicted of a crime.”

With a hint of disappointment, she compared her findings to Joe Biden, “Roughly six in ten North Caroline GOP primary voters denied that Biden’s 2020 election win was legitimate.” Although Hostin had a deep respect for the leaders of her country, her actions did strongly insinuate who she’d not vote for despite the circumstances.

Nonetheless, her conversation was carried over by her fellow co-host Griffin. The former Trump ally claimed, “Most elected Republicans have just bought into the big lie, and if they’re amplifying it, if their leaders in office are saying the election was stolen.” Furthermore, she clarified her intention by stating, “I’m not going to blame voters for believing the people in power.”

Griffin’s thoughts went on to echo Hostin’s distaste about the outcome of the primaries. She had rather fiery words for the former President: “Donald Trump is a uniquely unfit, unprincipled man.” The duo have often talked about their dislike of the twice-impeached former President and have been known to be critical of him. Concerning Griffin, she did work under Trump’s administration before resigning from her position in 2020.

Back then, she was greatly loyal and dedicated to her role and position. Her passion and love for work remain unchanged even after a brief career shift. Thus far Trump’s representatives have remained mum on Hostin and Griffin’s remarks about the GOP member. For now, Trump’s entire focus remains on generating enough funds for the upcoming face-off against Joe Biden in November.