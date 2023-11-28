‘Teen Mom’ Fans Devastated as Farrah Abraham’s Daughter, Sophia, Visits Her Father’s Grave

In a poignant Instagram Story, Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham's daughter, Sophia Abraham, recently posted about visiting the grave of her late father, Derek Underwood, marking over a decade since his tragic death in a motor vehicle accident on December 28th, 2008.

The heart-wrenching post that was shared recently featured the 14-year-old Sophia dressed in an all-black ensemble with matching boots, standing solemnly next to her father's gravestone. The photo, adorned with two black heart emojis, encapsulated the solemn ambiance as Sophia honored her late father.

Users, according to The US Sun, shared their sorrow. One user wrote, "I’ll always feel bad for Sophia and Farrah for that loss. It has to be so hard to deal with the death of your child’s father without him ever meeting the baby and Sophia never getting to know him." Another fan added, "Sometimes I think about how different Farrah and Sophia's life would be if he didn't die."

Earlier, in December 2022, Farah Abraham along with her daughter, Sophia, had visited her late husband's grave. Renowned for her candor regarding the challenges of raising a child alone and navigating life without Derek, Farrah took a moment to contemplate the emotional significance of the scene.

Through a heartfelt note on Instagram, Farrah expressed her disbelief that this day had come and, after "one of the best days" of her life, shared her feelings from a healed heart, emphasizing the 14-year struggle to process the traumatic loss. Sophia too expressed in a separate post, "Love You, Dad. Thank you to my family for making all this possible."

Meanwhile, Teen Mom fans were in utter shock a few days back after watching a TikTok video of Farrah’s teenage daughter, Sophia. The two were engaged in banter while the teen was taking in questions from her followers on the platform. Several fans of the show believe that she’s living out a ‘rebel’ phase, The Sun noted. In the video, Sophia sported counter-shade hues of black and purple. She donned a pretty dark hue with respect to her makeup. Going for a punk-rock aesthetic, she had a black eyeshade and matching lipstick. This was followed by several piercings, including a septum piercing featuring a bejeweled hoop with black stones. In the video, her mom hovers behind her daughter as she monitors her online activity. Sophia was observed rolling her eyes in annoyance but moved on to answering fans.

And so the Q&A session began with one person asking whether or not she was allowed to maintain her piercings at school. To which the 14-year-old responded, "I do not go to a public school, so no they do not make me take out my piercings". And continued to say that she didn’t believe that school authorities would direct her with it. "I don’t think they’d do that" noted young Sophia.

