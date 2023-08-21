Kylie Jenner’s New Picture Spark Speculations About ‘Secret Face Lift’ as Fans Spot Critical Signs

Fans of Kylie Jenner suspect that the celebrity has undergone a concealed plastic surgery treatment. The Kardashians star has always been guarded about revealing whether she has undergone any cosmetic treatments. On a well-known Kardashian online forum on Reddit, three images of 26-year-old Kylie from this year were shared, and an observant fan discovered a possible "hint" suggesting that she might have undergone plastic surgery on her face.

The description of the post read, "I think Kylie Jenner had a facelift, I think this is because earlier this year at Paris fashion week her face looked saggy and aged." It continued, "She looked in her late 30s and people were discussing her overfilled face & visible nasal folds. Within a short time frame, it looked like her face had been tightened." The user went on to share their opinion, saying, "From my understanding, the only way to correct an overfilled saggy face is to dissolve the filler and lift the face and start filling again, but not overdo the fillers."

"As you can see in the first pic her face looks like it’s dragging down, and in the second pic, she looks more tighter. Her nasal folds are also no longer there," wrote the original Reddit poster in conclusion.

In a recent picture of the Hulu celebrity, the enthusiast detected a potential scar on her face and inquired, "Is that a facelift marking?" as a different fan commented: "Wait wait hold up. a FACELIFT???? And she just turned TWENTY-SIX ????? I’m… i… what?!?!!!?"

As per The US Sun, Kylie has faced previous allegations of undergoing surgical procedures. Just last month, fans of Kylie stumbled upon what they believed were "indicators" of a concealed nose job. The makeup entrepreneur posted a close-up photograph on her Kylie Cosmetics' Instagram profile, showcasing herself with subtle makeup and a pouty expression aimed at the camera. While sharing her preferred products like the glow balm and Kylash volume mascara in the caption, an element in the image caught the attention of fans, leading them to speculate about the possibility of undisclosed surgery.

In recent times, there has been significant chatter among fans regarding alterations in Kylie's appearance. This conversation was sparked in part by a dialogue between Kylie and her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, on an episode of The Kardashians. During this conversation, the siblings attributed their insecurities about their looks to various factors, including "society." At a certain juncture, Kylie openly admitted, "It's normal to be insecure sometimes but I always just remember being like the most confident kid in the room."

She denied having any surgeries, stating that: "I always loved myself, I still love myself, and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was like this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face. Which is false, I've only gotten fillers and I feel like I don't want that to be a part of my story."

