In a world where the intersection of sports and entertainment often gives rise to captivating stories, the recent romance between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and global pop sensation Taylor Swift has become a subject of widespread fascination. Lamar Odom, a retired NBA veteran with his own experience in the spotlight, has given Kelce some sound advice as he embarks on this high-profile relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

Also Read: Here Are 6 Emotional Relationship Confessions From Khloé Kardashian That Made Her Fans Love Her

During an interview with The Messenger, Odom, known for his high-profile marriage to Khloe Kardashian, shared his insights. "My advice would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close to her as possible," he said. "There are going to be millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting and it can be overwhelming because we’re men. He just has to be strong and stick by his girl and he’ll be alright."

Travis Kelce told 'millions of women' will pursue him now he's dating Taylor Swift - by Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom: 'It can be overwhelming - we're just men' https://t.co/aDrcCQdkIz pic.twitter.com/4sN4D5FdeI — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 1, 2023

He also spoke about his connection to the Kardashian-Jenner family. As per the outlet, Odom attended the Spirit of Lincoln gala at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum earlier this month to support Caitlyn Jenner. “Once you're family, you’re always family to me,” Odom said. “I will never turn my back on my family. You’re always going to go through hard times but hard times are just times you’re going to get through and learn from."

Odom revealed, "My life has been crazy from the NBA to a reality show to championships to tragedy." He said, "I lost my child, I lost my mother at a young age, my father was a heroin addict. I can’t wait to see that movie one day."

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Says 'Nursing' Lamar Odom Enabled Her to Take Care of Tristan's Brother Amari

Lamar Odom tells Travis Kelce 'millions of women' will pursue him now https://t.co/ZzUctBH4BL pic.twitter.com/h3TTBM7Flw — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 1, 2023

This advice comes as Kelce and Swift's relationship has turned into a public spectacle, with every move they make being scrutinized. Swift, a 12-time Grammy Award winner, has been a constant presence at Kelce's games, connecting with his family and even accompanying him to the Mahomes' $8 million mansion in Kansas City, according to the Daily Mail.

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Could Smell Lamar Odom Needed to Visit the Dentist for Cavities

The couple's public appearances have not only captivated the sports and entertainment worlds but have also drawn comparisons to other well-known couples, such as former baseball player David Justice and actress Halle Berry. Odom, who had his taste of celebrity during his marriage to Kardashian, understands the dynamics of relationships under public scrutiny.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by MEGA

While Kelce's fame stems from his football accomplishments, his connection with Swift has raised his profile to new heights. Odom, drawing on his own experiences, emphasizes the difficulties that come with the territory. The parallels between Odom's relationship with Kardashian and Kelce's newfound relationship with Swift add an interesting layer to the story. Both men, accomplished athletes in their respective sports, were thrust into a larger spotlight as a result of their high-profile romantic relationships.

More from Inquisitr

When Kim Kardashian Confronted Sister Khloé About ‘Flirting’ With Ex Lamar Odom: "Makes Me Sick"

Kim Kardashian Expresses Gratitude to Khloé’s Ex Lamar Odom for Standing up For the Family