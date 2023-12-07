Kanye West, now going by the name Ye, and his wife, Bianca Censori, have recently found themselves in the spotlight during their Dubai trip, sparking concerns that their fashion choices might lead to legal repercussions. The pair was spotted together at fashion designer Amina Muaddi's pop-up store in the Middle East, reports MIRROR.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

Also Read: Kanye West 'Delighted' to Reunite With Wife Bianca Censori Who Seemingly Exudes Mixed Emotions

While Kanye casually posed for a snapshot with a fan in the hotel lobby, his expression remained stoic. Clad in a black T-shirt, Kanye's attire contrasted with the fan's Louis Vuitton monogram sweater jacket and baseball cap. The real attention grabber, however, was Bianca, who sported a sheer gray top adorned with a large stuffed animal strategically placed in front of her body. Her bold fashion statement was completed with a large furry hat on her head.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Fans voiced over the internet how they felt about Bianca's outfit, potentially raising concern over their arrest in Dubai due to the risqué ensemble. Some expressed worry over the appropriateness of her dress for the location, with one fan, according to The U.S. Sun reports, exclaiming, "What the f**k is Kanye thinking? Bianca is going to end up getting arrested there if she doesn’t cover up soon." Dubai, although lacking an official dress code, values and encourages modesty, especially in public spaces. The debate over Bianca's wardrobe has escalated, with critics asserting that her clothing choices don't align with the cultural norms of the region.

Kanye & Bianca Censori seen out in Dubai together at a private dinner for designer Amina Muaddi 👀 pic.twitter.com/uV41u6ycdv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 2, 2023

Also Read: After Being 'Shut Out', Bianca Censori’s Sister Angelina Seems Dejected in a New Photo

This is not the first instance during their Dubai trip where Bianca's fashion has become a focal point of discussion. In a previous event, she left fans speechless with a bold ensemble at a party with Kanye. The ensemble, comprised of a brown bodysuit, a fur hat, and a bag shaped like a stuffed deer, faced criticism, with certain individuals expressing their inability to tolerate the unconventional style of the Yeezy designer. While Kanye and Bianca enjoy their time in Dubai, the attention garnered by Bianca's outfits raises questions about cultural sensitivity and adherence to local norms.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori taking a walk today. pic.twitter.com/3IFvTmv5xQ — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) November 30, 2023

Also Read: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori is Shrouded in Secrecy, Is Hiding a Secret About Their Marriage

Despite recent rumors of a rocky relationship, the couple seems to be thriving, with their love rekindled during a luxurious getaway in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photographers and onlookers stopped to take pictures of West and Censori strolling together through a lavish resort. In their public appearances, the duo showcased unique apparel that they are known for.

Kanye West's wife's fans fear she’ll get ‘banned’ from Dubai over outfit https://t.co/MoENg2946n — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 2, 2023

Earlier this month, insider sources indicated a brief hiatus in the couple’s relationship. According to the sources, "Kanye said they've been taking a breather since mid-October, and his only focus right now is the music. He's keen to get this new record out with Ty Dollar $ign." However, recent developments point out a positive turn in their relationship. As reported by the Mirror, popular body language expert Judi James shared insights after analyzing the latest snapshots of West and Censori.

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West and Bianca Censori “Leading Different Lives” Amid Floundering Marriage Rumors

Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Dubai by Clutching Stuffed Animal to Chest at Event With Kanye West