Stormy Daniels Revealed, She Recieved Death Threats from Donald Trump Supporters

After years of public scrutiny, judgments, and harsh criticism, the adult film star Stormy Daniels spoke her heart out about her alleged affair with Donald J. Trump. She claimed during her sit-down conversation with Good Morning Britain that Trump and his allies used her as a pawn to win the elections and her silence by paying $130,000. Yet, the threats continued.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeffrey Mayer

Also Read: Donald Trump Criticizes Ann Coulter, Calls Her a ‘Stone Cold Loser’ On His Platform Truth Social

It wasn't easy for Daniels to come out in the spotlight and speak 'her truth' after having a 'weak moment' with the former president back in 2006. While talking about how she met the businessman and what followed with the 2016 elections, she revealed she had no idea he would run for president. "I thought it was a joke. I laughed it off," she said.

"He flat out told me he didn't want to be a president, so I was like it was a PR thing," Daniels added. However, when Trump received a nomination to run for the presidency, she realized things could get more problematic. She even said that her friends, who were 'knowledgeable in politics,' cautioned her about potential issues; hence, she accepted the hush-money payment. Daniels mentioned, "Oh, this is perfect because now there's a paper trail improved, so they can't touch me."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NDTV (@ndtv)

Later in the interview, the host asked about the threats Daniels has been receiving and even asked to take a 'quick look at your Twitter page.' Upon seeing that her social media is filled with hate, violence, and constant abuse, he asked, "What is that like?" Daniels responded, "It's very different than it was the first time around before I couldn't really damage him; he was already president." However, she said that now, she is a real threat to him. She also highlighted how his presidential campaign could be 'under risk' because Trump is neck-deep in legal issues. But, it meant more 'death threats' to Daniels.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Says Trump Should Be Held Accountable for Overturning 2020 Election and Jan 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Daniels elaborated, "They are much more bold now; they're not using bot accounts. They are texting these death threats from their actual phone numbers instead of like unknown like literal people." Then the host asked if she had any idea who these people were. Daniels quickly replied, "Obviously, Trump supporters." She even spoke about the kind of messages they send: "They are basically like 'leave Trump alone' or 'you are gonna have to answer to God." She added, "They are not hiding. They feel totally justified in doing that like they are being patriots." She also highlighted that back in the day, 'the threats were one in a hundred, but now it's one in ten."

Also Read: Stormy Daniels Revealed Why She Accepted $130,000 from Donald Trump's Attorney Michael Cohen

The host commented, "You're getting actual threats that you're going to be killed," and she affirmed, "Yes, every day." The interviewer asked, "How do you live with that?" In response, she spoke of having a choice to either live with fear or hide away or let life take its course, meaning whatever was meant to be will be. "But obviously, you take extra precautions," she said. "Are you scared?" asked the host. Daniels said, "Crazy people scare me in general."

More from Inquisitr

Stormi Daniels Opened Up on Witnessing Donald Trump's Indictment Case: "I have Factual Proof"

Donald Trump Asked His Bodyguard to Take Stormy Daniel's Phone Number, Invited Her For Dinner