Stormy Daniels' Documentary Had Revealed Donald Trump's Peculiar 'Superstitions' Regarding His Hair

In a documentary about Stormy Daniels, a peculiar detail had emerged about Donald Trump’s hair. Titled Stormy, the film delves into Daniels' experiences, including her alleged affair with the former President. Notable figures like Seth Rogen and Jimmy Kimmel have also contributed to the narrative.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Rogen, who collaborated with Daniels on the films Knocked Up and 40-Year-Old Virgin mentioned a discussion he had with her over Trump's well-known hairdo in a documentary clip that Mediaite discovered. "We were like, ‘What’s up with the hair?’ And she was like, ‘Oh, I asked him about the hair,'" according to Rogen. "He said to her that he had had a dream like Samson and Delilah and that he, like, felt as though his power, like, rested in his hair, and that if he lost it, he would lose his, like, power and his stature," he went on. "And that’s why, even though he knows it’s ridiculous and ... objectively not passing all the check marks you would want a head of hair to pass, to him that is preferable than cutting it off because he has, like, superstitions about it," he continued.

I’m so tired of those dismissing the Stormy Daniels hush money case. Trump silencing a porn star just before the election to prevent us from learning the ugly truth - is election interference.



Judge Merchan sets the trial for April 15. And so it begins. pic.twitter.com/wSRQU2BiqY — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) March 26, 2024

In 2018, Rogen openly backed Daniels' allegations that she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006. He informed the host that he had known Daniels for a long time and that she had brought it up ten years previously during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "When you ask a porn star who they’ve been sleeping with," Rogen remarked, "at the time, it was like the least surprising thing she could have said," about Trump, as per Huff Post.

As Trump scrambles to pay a half billion dollar judgment against him today and faces a new criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels illegal hush money case, a lot of people are calling him Don Poorleone. 😂 pic.twitter.com/R15VYH3vzl — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 25, 2024

Trump is also in court due to a 2016 hush money payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence over the alleged affair before that year's presidential election. On Monday, Trump appeared in court while a Manhattan judge considered his motion to postpone or cancel the trial, which is now set to start next month. Before going to court, Trump declared the matter to be a 'witch hunt and a hoax' and denied any misconduct. The Trump campaign did not respond to Rogen's claim.

Daniels discussed the intimidation and threats she faced after disclosing her purported relationship with Trump. She reads offensive remarks on social media during one sequence in the documentary. "Trying to set an example for your daughter? Yeah, right. Try closing your legs first," she starts reading. "You are pure scum." "Even if you (were) raped, you should've kept your mouth quiet for the greater good," she added. "You're nothing but a fat hillbilly. Trump would never touch you. Stop lying before I'm forced to shut you up myself." An appeals court decided that Daniels had to pay the former President about $122,000 in legal fees following the dismissal of a defamation claim. She stated in the documentary that she would rather be jailed than ever have to pay the man's legal bills.