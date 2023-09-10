American porn star Stormi Daniels alleged that she had been "threatened" and "bullied" by former President Donald J. Trump's goons back in 2018. The adult film actress appeared on The View to share a graphic sketch of the thug who terrorized her to keep mum about her alleged affair with the US president. She revealed a lot more during her sit-down at the talk show.

Image Source: Getty Images | Nicholas Hunt

"I am done being bullied," said Daniels as the show began. She, alongside her attorney, Michael Avenatti, released a sketch of a "mystery man" whose face she recalled based on her memory. The goon threatened her while she was with her baby in a parking lot in 2011.

Daniels recalled, "I remember him saying like, 'It's a beautiful little girl, would be ashamed if something happened to her mom.'" She added that he then terrorized her saying, "'Forget about this story, leave Mr. Trump alone.' It didn't even register it to me at first, and then he turned and walked away." She continued to reveal that his face was burned in her memory.

Despite an open threat, she didn't report it at the time, and neither made it public until her 60-minute interview. Daniels believed Trump's longtime attorney, Michael Cohen, was behind the intimation she faced; however, he denied any involvement. Apparently, the porn star signed an NDA with Cohen, which "bought her silence." Now, she wanted it scraped.

In her 60-minute interview with Anderson Cooper, Daniels alleged that Trump's personal attorney (Cohen) paid her to keep her quiet about her "alleged affair" with the Republican candidate. Through his spokesperson, Trump has denied the relationship. And since she has gone public, his lawyers are threatening her with financial ruin- $1 million, to be precise, for every time she violates the agreement.

Cooper asked, Why does the record need to be set straight? Daniels responded, "Because people are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me." She added, "I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I'm not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, "Oh, you're an opportunist.'"

Daniels had been acting, writing, and directing adult films for decades. She was one of the most popular porn stars in the industry when she was introduced to President Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006. According to the actress, he (Trump) invited her to dinner, and she met him at his hotel suite, reported CBS News.

Daniels recalled her first meeting with Trump, "He was like, 'Wow, you-- you are special. You remind me of my daughter.' You know-- he was like, 'You're smart and beautiful and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'" She also addressed the threat she faced at the hands of Trump's goons.

Image Source: Getty Images | Spencer Platt

She said, "I was rattled. I remember going into the workout class. And my hands were shaking so much, I was afraid I was going to-- drop her (her infant daughter)." Cooper asked, "Did you go to the police?" She answered, "No, Because I was scared."

