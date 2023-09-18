The legal battle between former president Donald Trump and Federal Prosecutor Jack Smith rages on. Smith does not seem to be taking it easy on the twice-impeached president even though he’s busy preparing for the upcoming presidential election. The prosecutor has reportedly requested the judge to now place a ‘gag order’ on Trump which would place specific limitations on his public comments as per BBC.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

As per Special Council Jack Smith’s recent filing, this “narrowly tailored” order should be in place to restrict Trump from potentially harassing or approaching witnesses in the foreseeable future. The former president faced a lot of heat legally for a similar ordeal earlier last month even though he was sternly asked to avoid any sort of contact with the said witnesses in relevance to the case. It appears that Trump is possibly highly against this gag order and took to X which was formerly known as Twitter. He asked in what appeared to be annoyance, “They won’t allow me to SPEAK?”

Trump, being Trump, decides to respond to Jack Smith’s motion for gag order in a way that perfectly bolsters their argument. His lawyers can stop writing that response they planned to file. pic.twitter.com/wLs6emRA3O — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2023

As per sources, Smith’s request which was filed a week earlier, was disclosed by District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan. This specific request was among a bunch of much older documents concerning the case that were equally unveiled on Friday. Smith’s Council of Prosecutors supposedly claims that this gag order “is a narrow, well-defined restriction” is vital to preserving apt information and a necessary measure that prevents any form of “disinformation, threats, and prejudicing” of the case.

They continued to explain what an approval from Chutkan would entail for Trump. “If approved, it would ban Mr. Trump from making statements regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses and statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel, or potential jurors that are disparaging and inflammatory, or intimidating.”

However, although there seem to be certain limitations on what Trump would be permitted to say, it doesn’t include a few other specifics. For instance, he would still be allowed to quote public record court documents and proclaim his innocence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

The former president took to the popular social media platform, ‘Truth Social’ to express his thoughts on the matter. He made a comparison with his fellow opponent [possibly President Joe Biden] and the case against him. He concluded the post by asking his followers, “They Leak, Lie, & Sue & they won’t allow me to SPEAK?”

JUST IN: Trump Files Motion Calling On Judge Tanya Chutkan To Recuse Herself From Jan 6 Case Over Biased Statementshttps://t.co/sM5pMforBo — FFT1776™ Fight for Truth & Justice (@FFT1776) September 12, 2023

Last week, his legal team allegedly accused Judge Chutkan of being biased against Trump and urged her to remove herself from the case entirely. As of now, the Court Judge hasn’t issued a response or a ruling on the matter. Information about the verdict of whether or not a gag order would be issued remains to be seen for Trump and Special Council Smith.

