RFK Jr. Boasts “God-Like” Donald Trump Has “Highest Testosterone” Ever—What Does That Even Mean?

There has been a lot of speculation about the real health status of President Donald Trump. Though the POTUS has repeatedly claimed that he is perfectly healthy, supporters and critics alike have suspected that his health has been declining, especially with old age.

Recently, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sat down for an interview and found himself discussing Donald Trump’s testosterone levels. It was an unusual topic for a cabinet official to be promoting, but RFK Jr., who is now serving as Secretary of Health and Human Services, seemed unbothered by the oddness of the moment.

During the conversation, Kennedy was asked which member of Trump’s cabinet had the most “unhinged” eating habits. His answer was quick: the president.

“The president. The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and, you know, candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times,” Kennedy said of Trump, before making a curious claim. “He has the constitution of a deity. I don’t know how he’s alive, but he is,” he added.

RFK JR: Dr. Oz looked at his medical records, and he said that Trump has the highest testosterone levels he has ever seen for an individual over 70 It’s a cultpic.twitter.com/D8bCI8RVro — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 14, 2026

Some observers concluded Kennedy was essentially stating that Trump’s health should, by all logical measures, be worse than it is. However, the health secretary seemed to be framing this as a positive—a testament to the POTUS’ seemingly inexplicable vitality rather than a cause for concern about his dietary habits.

Meanwhile, Kennedy offered a straightforward explanation when asked why Donald Trump consumed so much McDonald’s, especially while traveling. “He trusts it, he doesn’t want to get sick when he’s on the road,” RFK Jr. said.

Though he acknowledged Trump’s poor eating habits, Kennedy pivoted to praise. “I think he does eat pretty good food usually. I mean, he’s got incredible health,” the health secretary stated.

He also revealed that Dr. Mehmet Oz, now serving as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, had reviewed Donald Trump’s medical records. Kennedy said Oz noted that Trump has the “highest testosterone level that he’s ever seen for an individual over 70 years old.”

Trump struggles to keep his eyes open while RFK Jr. rambles about milk pic.twitter.com/jhTUAcaEmc — FactPost (@factpostnews) January 14, 2026

“I know the president will be happy that I repeat that,” Kennedy added with apparent enthusiasm. White House spokesperson Kush Desai reinforced the message in a statement, saying: “Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having.”

Kennedy’s revelations about Trump’s health came amid persistent questions about the president’s fitness for office. Most, if not all, are aware that the POTUS has faced scrutiny over apparent health issues in recent months, which include the bruises on his hands and alleged difficulty in staying focused during meetings.

Donald Trump, for his part, attributed the bruising to his high daily aspirin intake, which he takes at 325 milligrams. The husband of Melania Trump added that he has been “a little superstitious” about the practice for twenty-five years.

When asked about exercise, Donald Trump straightforwardly said he does not like it, even calling it “boring.” He told the Wall Street Journal: “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.”

Trump on anti-vaxxer RFK Jr.: “I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.” pic.twitter.com/DAoXX42ozq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 28, 2024

Donald Trump has yet to comment on RFK Jr.’s latest claim about his testosterone levels.