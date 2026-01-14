“Absolutely Disgusting” – Trump Mocks Biden’s Cough Amid Cancer Battle – and the Internet Loses It!

Donald Trump should have known better than to mock former President Joe Biden, who is battling prostate cancer. During an event, Trump made an insensitive comment at the expense of Biden.

“You ever notice Joe would always cough before a speech?” Trump said, “State of the Union, he goes…” Trump went on to mimic Biden’s way of coughing and said, “Ladies and gentlemen. Although the one time they had him spruced up pretty good.”

Trump added, “Remember, he was high as a kite? He was floating. He was up there, way up. He didn’t. That was a bad speech. But uh, hey, he got through it, you know. He got through it. If you call it getting through it.”

Trump does his impression of Biden coughing pic.twitter.com/LHUOv8sBtu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 13, 2026

Netizens were quick to school Donald Trump over his insensitive comment. “Why does he keep making these weird noises at every press conference? Weirdo,” an X user said. Another one commented, “The audience’s stunned silence speaks volumes.”

An X user left this comment on Trump’s clip mocking Biden: “He has cancer. This is really triggering.” Adding to the post was this comment from a fellow X user: “Trump’s impressions are some of the most disturbing things I’ve ever seen.”

Netizens didn’t quite get the laughter memo in Trump’s humour. “Cruelty is his way,” read a comment. “Really poor taste. How did the crowd react?” another remark read. Flagging Trump’s insensitive comment, another user wrote, “This isn’t a leader, it’s a juvenile who thinks mocking others is with cancer and people are starting to go this is the fool we let into office?”

Another one pointed out, “Absolutely disgusting.” An Internet user wrote, “Biden should do his impression of Trump sleeping on the job.” Trump was repeatedly schooled for his tone-deaf comment. “This dude is mentally ill for real,” read a remark.

Echoing similar thoughts in the comments section, a user wrote, “So pathetic and embarrassing and disgusting.” Someone suggested a thing that Trump should actually be focusing on: “Mind you, he’s supposed to be addressing the economy.”

A netizen decided to bring up Trump’s bruised hands that are often spotted with botched makeup. “Covering fake Biden coughs with tiny bruised hands,” a comment on the post read. Meanwhile, someone labelled Trump “an absolutely vile human being.” Another one wrote, “Not funny, grandpa.”

This is not the first time that Trump has made an insensitive comment about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. Trump referred to Biden’s condition as “Stage 9” cancer. Reacting to Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, Trump said during a press briefing last year, “I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that’s a long time … I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announce I aced it.”

Trump on Biden’s cancer diagnosis: “I’m surprised that the public wasn’t notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that’s a long time … I did a very complete physical, including cognitive tests. I’m proud to announced I aced it.” pic.twitter.com/6mk3bGszAm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2025

Meanwhile, sharing an update on Joe Biden’s health, a spokesperson said in October last year, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, [former] President [Joe] Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”