Trump’s Bruised Hands Return to Spotlight After Fox News Interview — “His Health is Clearly Declining”

Trump’s bruised hands are gaining online attention once again. Ever since his second inauguration, the President has been spotted with blue tints on his right hand multiple times, which he tries to hide with makeup.

On January 8, 2026, the bruises and the makeup were back on public display when the President appeared for an interview on Fox News. The 79-year-old met conservative television presenter Sean Hannity for a conversation that was recorded at the White House.

As he shook hands with the host, audiences were quick to notice that the POTUS was once again hiding the marks on his hand with makeup. The White House later shared a photo from the interview on X, which prompted social media users to talk about the President’s health.

One person posted, “Hey man, those bruises on Trump’s hands aren’t from shaking hands, they’re from IVs because they can’t put them anywhere else. His health is clearly declining, physically and mentally.”

Another stated, “Trump can barely string a sentence together, passes out every time he stops moving and has IV bruises all over his hands. I agree that Biden wasn’t able to stay in office btw and neither is Trump.”

One also remarked, “Trump’s failing health is making him even more reckless and dangerous. Cowardly and sycophantic Republicans went from “America first” and “peace president” to “imperialism” and “regime change” as fast as Trump bruises the back of his hands.”

This is the second time in a few days when the President’s discolored hands became a hot topic of discussion. People earlier observed his hand makeup when he threw a New Year’s party with Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously cited frequent handshakes as the reason behind the bruising and claimed there was nothing to worry about.

In a recent interview, Trump himself addressed the issue and said that he is facing discoloration on his hands due to his high dose of aspirin.

So, we’re supposed to believe that Trump’s hands are so tender, they’re bruised by handshakes and rings, but an AR-15 bullet hit his ear and it didn’t even leave a scratch? pic.twitter.com/sVz4nkE1NF — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 6, 2026

In a conversation with The Wall Street Journal, the President revealed that he takes 325 mg of aspirin every day, as the drug lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease. Even though doctors only recommend an 81 mg dosage, Trump refuses to lower it out of habit.

The President said, “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. They’d rather have me take the smaller one. I’m a little superstitious.”

Trump has also repeatedly claimed that he is in perfect health and has aced multiple medical and cognitive tests. However, experts have warned that age might be catching up to him as he continues to reduce his public appearances and is seen dozing off during important meetings.