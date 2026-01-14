“You See That Beautiful Milk”: Donald Trump’s Bizarre Remarks Lead Fox News to Cut Away From Livestream

In a rare move, Fox News, a channel that has consistently supported Donald Trump, cut away from a live Oval Office event. The decision from the network’s side came when the POTUS was discussing a new bill on “beautiful” milk.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump signed a bill to include whole and 2% milk in the National School Lunch Program. He said whole milk should be offered in schools that participate in the program. This bill marks the end of skim or fat-free milk in school lunches, a policy implemented by the Obama administration in 2012, according to the Associated Press.

Trump: “You see that beautiful milk. That’s what we’re here for. We’re gonna be discussing milk and whole milk and how good it is.” pic.twitter.com/2s15GzFthy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2026

However, while signing the order, Trump worded his speech in a way that didn’t sound quite appropriate, at least to Fox News. “You see that beautiful milk? That’s why we’re here. We’ll be talking about that in a second,” the POTUS said before he signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.

Fox News was broadcasting the event live, but right after his “beautiful milk” comment, presenter Martha MacCallum suddenly cut away from the Oval Office coverage. This was an unexpected move from the network, which otherwise always livestreams Trump events from start to finish.

“We are gonna go right back there when they begin questions,” the Fox presenter said. However, viewers at home found this transmission noteworthy, with many pondering what the actual reason behind it could be. “Even Fox ‘News’ is bored,” one viewer commented, while another noted, “Trump ain’t juicing the ratings like he used to eh?”

Some commentators also questioned whether it was Trump’s choice of words that triggered Fox News to switch away. “LMAO. Guy was talking about ‘beautiful milk,'” wrote one. “Has he no vocabulary? Is everything ‘beautiful’?” someone added.

Others raised concerns about why the administration should bother about what kind of milk people are drinking. “Why does the government get involved in what kind of milk people should drink?” they wrote. On X (formerly Twitter), some people were really concerned about how the Trump administration is trying to promote whole milk.

PRESIDENT TRUMP signing the ‘Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act’ into law: “It will ensure that millions of school-aged children will have access to high-quality milk as we make America healthy again.” pic.twitter.com/2H8f3iYlu6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 14, 2026

Many people commented that consuming saturated fat daily could be worse for children’s health, especially if the POTUS starts stressing drinking unpasteurized milk. “At a point when obesity among American kids is a serious problem, they’re promoting full-fat milk. Skim still has all the vitamins, just less fat. Clueless Nazis,” one angry user wrote.

Another mockingly wrote, “We are about to find out that RFK Jr. discovered one third of Americans who drink pasteurized milk develop autism, AIDS, heart disease, and every single variation of cancer.”

The move is consistent with MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) initiative by Health Secretary RFK Jr., in which he pushed for full-fat dairy and meat products as part of a broader nutritional suggestion.