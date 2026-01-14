Trump Gets Trolled For Wearing Botched Makeup During Michigan Trip — “The Orange Man is Turning Brown”

Donald Trump recently visited Michigan to discuss factories and jobs. However, he surely did not seek the internet’s take on his makeup choices, but got them anyway.

The President toured the iconic Michigan factory on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, to help shed some light on American industry. A Fox News clip from his visit to Ford’s River Rouge made the rounds online, but instead of his words, many people were fixated on his face.

Critics were as savage as ever, with Trump’s bronzer and seemingly self-applied touch-ups stealing the show. Some called it a botched makeup job, while others noted that his well-known orange makeup was unevenly blended, and its colour shifted depending on the camera angle.

somebody did not do a very good job blending Trump’s face paint today pic.twitter.com/qcDudfByzS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026

Social media users quickly took to X to troll the President over his makeup. “He’s grotesque to look at,” one user wrote. Others declared, “Makeup cannot conceal the ugliness, both inside and out.” A third joked, “The orange man is turning brown.”

One commenter wondered whether the increasingly erratic look might mean that something is wrong with him on a much larger level. Turns out, earlier this month, the 79-year-old confirmed during an interview with The Wall Street Journal interview that he often applies his own makeup to cover bruises on his hands.

He also explained that the bruising (and bleeding) comes from taking 325 milligrams of aspirin daily. And yes, that’s definitely more than the commonly recommended dose.

“I have makeup that’s easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,” Trump clarified. Apparently, it helps after he gets “whacked again by someone,” which was his way of joking about a minor accident with Attorney General Pam Bondi.

I don’t think light bulbs are the problem. Trump Had a Severe Makeup Mishap at WH Christmas Party and He’s Now an Absolute Laughing Stock. pic.twitter.com/FUW7BpnhSU — AKADonaldTrump (@AKADonaldTrump) December 22, 2019

In 2024, photo editor Emily Elsie had suggested that Trump’s bronzer gets intense as his stress levels shoot up. Her theory was that the heavier makeup makes him look like a traffic cone in warmer lighting.

Then, a Kansas Reflector essay argued that Trump’s makeup is a mask of sorts and central to his political brand. It is controlled so much that he is never seen applying it.

Though, of course, Trump always denies using fake tan or bronzer. He says it is just “good genes.”