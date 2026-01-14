Trump’s “I’m a Moral Person” Claim Sparks Backlash from Netizens – “Delusion At Its Finest”

Donald Trump made a big claim during a press briefing. However, the Internet seems to have drastically different thoughts. Here’s a brief context for those who require one. Trump recently claimed that he is a “moral person.” Earlier, Trump mentioned that his 2026 New Year’s resolution is “Peace. Peace on Earth.”

Trump said, “I’m a moral person. I don’t like seeing death.” He continued, “I don’t like seeing our people hurt. I don’t like seeing the other side hurt, either… I want to see what’s good for our country.”

.@POTUS: “I’m a moral person. I don’t like seeing death. I don’t like seeing our people hurt. I don’t like seeing the other side hurt, either… I want to see what’s good for our country.” pic.twitter.com/33mxT7psQl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 13, 2026

Furious netizens decided to give Trump a reality check in the comments section. “Oh really?” an X user asked. Another one wrote, “He’s not a moral person. LOL!”

Inputs from another X user: “This person either doesn’t live on our planet or was dreaming.” The thread was bombarded with several comments referring to Trump as a “liar.” Another user flagged, “So prosecute the ICE agent who committed murder.”

A glance at what the comments section looked like. “Moral person? I can’t,” a user wrote, referring to Trump’s big claim. Here’s what another netizen had to say: “There isn’t one person on this entire planet that believes this.”

The video clip of Trump was posted on social media by the official White House Rapid Response account. A user dropped a comment on the video that read, “OMG this is hilarious…nice job press office. Bring this s— back for April fools.”

Some even referred to Trump’s morality claim as “Delusion at its finest.” Another user contributed to the conversation, saying, “Morality of a convicted felon.” Another one reacted, writing this, “I’m a moral person. Hahahaahahahhahahahahahahahahaha.”

Trump claims to have brought peace to multiple countries across the globe, and he assumed that he lost the Nobel Peace Prize due to the following reason: “Now, in all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024, and this was picked for 2024. But there are those that say you can make an exception because a lot of things happened during ’25 that are done and complete and great, but I did this not for Nobel, I did this for saving lives.”

The closest Trump got to winning any peace prizes was when he received the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize and the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award.

President Donald J. Trump is honored with the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award. Established in 1995, following President Nixon’s death, this prestigious award celebrates those who advance his lifelong goal of fostering global peace. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/A7Y3ziloVF — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee had explained why Trump wasn’t given the award last year. “I think this committee has seen any type of campaign or media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what for them leads to peace. This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” he said.