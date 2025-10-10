Donald Trump Snubbed ! Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado Wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump lost his bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. The Norwegian Nobel Committee had cited Machado’s relentless advocacy for democracy. They also talked about her efforts to oppose the authoritarian government of Venezuela, albeit peacefully.

The irony of the situation cannot be lost on anyone. Trump lost the peace prize to a woman, of Venezuela who had been actively opposing an authoritarian government while Trump had been signing several executive orders that could very well be his pathway to an authoritarian regime.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. He talked about his role in mediating international conflicts and even claimed that his administration’s foreign policy has achieved the landmarks that earlier administrations could not even imagine.

All the while, the American people could be on the verge of losing healthcare, and foreign allies are heading towards unrest due to the interference of the National Guard. Trump asked for a peace prize all the while sending ICE to the cities, and deporting even the US citizens over a parking ticket or a perfume named Opium.

María Corina Machado, on the other hand, is a seasoned politician. She had been a vocal critic of the Maduro regime in Venezuela and had been fighting for human rights for years. Machado had demanded free election and protection of civil liberties, everything that America stands to lose under the constant threat of ICE and DHS.

Her work also includes organizing several grassroots movements. She has constantly supported non-violent resistance and has been advocating for the release of several political prisoners. In contrast, Trump had openly asked Pam Bondi, his Attorney General, to prosecute his political opponents.

The Nobel Committee had praised her bravery, authenticity and her ability to stand firm against oppression. They commended her work to promote democracy under extremely challenging conditions. They also noted that her leadership has been inspiring for all Venezuelans, both at home and abroad.

Trump’s reaction to the announcement was just as expected. Sources have indicated that he has expressed great disappointment and has even questioned the Committee’s decision-making process. Donald Trump, apparently, was so sure of his win that the White House even put up the post of X.com, calling him “The Peace President.”

Following the endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu, Trump was assured that the Nobel Prize Committee would name him.

Political analysts have time and again argued that Trump’s constant demand for applause and awards such as the Nobel Peace Prize and Kennedy Centre Awards reflects his desire for validation.

Even though he has been touting his “accomplishments” on the international stage, his diplomacy and peace-building process have been inconsistent and have been overshadowed by controversy, which likely influenced the Committee’s decision.

For Venezuela, a country battling economic hardship, political unrest, and social upheaval, this prize for Machado is both a validation of her efforts and a beacon of hope for citizens striving for a more democratic society.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is still a reminder that leadership is more than public visibility or self-promotion. María Corina Machado’s recognition is an appreciation for her efforts and also highlights the enduring importance of standing up for democracy, especially when it comes at personal expense.