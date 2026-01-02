Donald Trump Just Revealed His New Year’s Resolution and The Internet Can’t Help but Troll Him

Donald Trump and his New Year’s resolution are a match made in meme-heaven. The US President, on the sidelines of his New Year’s party with his wife, Melania Trump by his side, was asked about his resolution for 2026 by a reporter.

A reporter asked Donald Trump, “Mr. President, do you have a New Year’s resolution?” He replied, “Peace. Peace on Earth.” The Internet was super quick to troll Trump over his peace comment. Some thought it was a beauty pageant staple answer from the Nineties.

REPORTER: “Mr. President, do you have a New Year’s resolution?” PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Peace. Peace on Earth.” pic.twitter.com/NXS1QAJg46 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 1, 2026

Another section of the Internet flagged the irony of Trump talking about peace. Some comments on the post read, “Didn’t know it’s a Miss Universe contest from the 90’s” and “And just like that he became a beauty queen.” Echoing similar thoughts, another one wrote, “He gave the best Miss America answer.”

Simply put, there was no end to the many beauty pageant comments. “He couldn’t come up with anything original, so he went with the beauty pageant go-to peace on earth,” read one of the many comments. An X user wrote, reacting to the video, “Peace on Earth? Bold move for a guy who lives in a golden tower.” A second added, “While partying at his resort.” A third comment on the X thread read, “Spoiler alert: He literally bombed places on Christmas Day.”

Here’s how other users reacted to Trump’s New Year’s resolution, “Peace on Earth? Bold. Especially coming from someone whose definition of peace usually starts with a tweet, ends in a negotiation, and somehow involves a courtroom,” a user wrote, slamming Trump. Another netizen wrote, “People talk about peace, and next thing they’re sending drones to other countries.” Another one added, “Bombs Venezuela.”

Trump lost out on the Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado last year. However, he did win two Peace awards in 2025. Among them were the Richard Nixon Foundation’s Architect of Peace Award and the first-ever FIFA Peace Prize.

President Donald J. Trump thanks his family after receiving the FIFA Peace Prize: “I want to thank, by the way, my family — my great First Lady, Melania.” pic.twitter.com/ZEPvi6DEXY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

After his FIFA Peace Prize win last year, Trump made big claims in his speech: “This is truly one of the great honors of my life, and beyond awards, Gianni and I were discussing this. We saved millions and millions of lives.”

“The Congo, as an example — over 10 million people killed, and it was heading for another 10 million very quickly, and it just… The fact that we could do that, India, Pakistan, so many different wars that we were able to end, in some cases, a little bit before they started, just right before they started. It was going to be late, but we got them done and it’s such an honor to be with Gianni,” Trump continued in his FIFA Peace Prize-winning speech.

Throughout 2025, Trump claimed multiple times to bring peace to the world and resolve conflicts. The US President was super vocal about his Nobel Peace Prize snub. Per Trump, he missed out on the Nobel Prize due to this reason: “Now, in all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024, and this was picked for 2024. But there are those that say you can make an exception because a lot of things happened during ’25 that are done and complete and great, but I did this not for Nobel, I did this for saving lives.”

Talking about the Donald Trump snub, the Chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee said, “I think this committee has seen any type of campaign, media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what for them leads to peace. This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So, we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel.”