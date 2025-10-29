Trump Claims to End War Between Nations That Are ‘Not at War’ — Fumbles Countries’ Names In South Korea

Donald Trump has been a longstanding advocate for establishing world peace, well, at least he claims to be one in front of the press. Earlier this month, in October 2025, the White House celebrated Trump’s announcement of a landmark Israel‑Hamas peace deal, touting him as “The Peace President” as calls mounted for him to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

However, the Prize was awarded to Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado for her brilliant representation in democratic affairs and for her effort in trying to make the country shift from authoritarian regime to functioning democracy. The award ceremony was held on October 10 in Oslo, Norway, with more than 300 candidates, including both individuals and organisations, under consideration.

Meanwhile, as per The Daily Beast, Trump who is the oldest president in U.S. history fumbled once again while addressing business leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. At the summit, he made another blunder in his speech when he forgot the name of one of the countries involved in a war he frequently boasts about ending. Trump struggled to pronounce Azerbaijan and failing to recall Armenia altogether.

“We saved millions and millions of lives with all of them. Azer…baijan. If you look at, if you look at, errr—” Trump said before abandoning the attempt and adding vaguely, “Just take a look at that one.”

Alas, Trump has repeatedly cited the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict as one of several international disputes he claims to have resolved. However, he has often confused it with an imaginary war between Azerbaijan and Albania. In August, Trump hosted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the White House, where the two leaders signed a peace agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict.

Yet, his repeated mess-ups have led to him being a laughing stock even in front of world leaders like Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump has also made other questionable claims, including saying he helped end a nonexistent war between Armenia and Cambodia, two countries thousands of miles apart that have never fought.

While he does get some credit as Israel and Hamas have successfully reached the first phase of a peace deal that also aimed to end the war in Gaza, Trump flew to Israel and met the Prime Minister with his team as hostages were said to be released. However, the cease-fire is already broken now.

This particular speech blunder came right after Trump’s slip, just days after he revealed undergoing an MRI scan during his second medical exam. Speculation rose as reports showed that he was in “perfect health” for the second time. The first health checkup was in April 2025, where he was also deemed to be in “excellent health.”

Netizens aren’t convinced that the Republican candidate’s results are real and accused the administration of manipulating them in front of the media. Former Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr John Gartner has warned that Trump is displaying a “massive increase” in clinical signs of dementia, which he says is worsening the President’s “malignant narcissism.”

In addition, Gartner also claimed in a Daily Beast Podcast that these linguistic slips and gibberish speech, known as phonemic paraphasia, are not ordinary ageing mistakes but signs of a person’s steady neurological decline.

Lastly, in his embarrassing South Korea remarks, Trump complained about his inability to end the Russia–Ukraine war, asserting once again that he could “solve it in 24 hours” if re-elected.