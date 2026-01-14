“The Bullet Won’t Miss”: Iran Airs Assassination Threat Against Donald Trump on State TV

Trump locks horns with Iran after state television issued a threat: a direct assassination warning against Donald Trump. This clear, chilling message delivers Iran’s most explicit hostility toward the U.S. President to date, emphasizing the nation’s anger and apparent intentions.

​​The disturbing message declared, “This time, the bullet won’t miss.” It was followed by imagery showing the previously failed plot to assassinate Trump in 2024. Most of these attempts have been deemed failures, and Iran’s message appears confident it will succeed soon.

By featuring imagery from Trump’s Pennsylvania rally alongside the threat, Iran extended its warning not just to Trump personally, but to the U.S. as a nation. This marks the government’s boldest and most pointed declaration against a U.S. president, set against the backdrop of brutal protests and crackdowns in Iran, where over 2,500 people have reportedly died.

This message comes at a moment when tensions between the U.S. and Iran are at their peak. Trump has continued to warn of possible strikes against Iran, including threats to its nuclear program.

In an interview with CBS News, Trump, 79, vowed strong action if Iran proceeds with executing protesters. He encouraged Iranians to continue their protests and indicated that support was forthcoming.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the lingering unrest, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi claimed that there were no plans to hang any of the protesters at all. He remarked, “There is no plan for hanging at all. Hanging is out of the question.”

Speaking of the current situation in Iran, it has been even more hostile with the complete internet blackout running throughout the country. The protests began over economic woes and turned into a mass movement against clerical rule altogether.

With the looming threat of U.S. military action, Iran has counter-threatened to retaliate against regional neighbors. According to a Reuters report, Tehran has told several regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey, that U.S. bases in these countries will be attacked if America targets Iran. They further mentioned that U.S. bases will be targeted if they are attacked.

Interestingly, the U.S. has withdrawn somemilitary personnel from its Middle East bases amid the fear of an imminent military strike. An unnamed Western military official discussed the threat from Iranian forces. Speaking to Reuters, he said, “All the signals are that a U.S. attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy.”

Coming back to Donald Trump’s assassination threats, this is not the first time Iran has made such threats. The first time it was made was after the 2020 killing of General Soleimani. Their propaganda openly declared desires to kill Trump as revenge for Soleimani’s death.

Thus, in 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Farhad Shakeri with attempting to kill Trump. He was allegedly directed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Shakeri then coordinated with several criminal associates in the U.S. for every bit of the assassination and surveillance plots.