Ford Worker Suspended After Calling Trump a ‘Pedo Protector,’ Says He Has ‘No Regrets’

A Ford Motor Co. employee was suspended after shouting “Pedophile protector!” at President Donald Trump during a public event. He said he has no regrets about confronting the president, but he is worried that this incident might cost him his job.

The worker, 40-year-old TJ Sabula, yelled the remark at Trump on Tuesday, according to reports from The Washington Post. Video footage shows Trump responding by raising his middle finger and saying “f— you.” Sabula was later suspended from his job at Ford, but the company has not shared details about the terms or length of the suspension.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula told The Washington Post in an interview published after the incident occurred.

Ford declined to comment on the specific circumstances of the suspension, citing internal personnel matters. The company has not indicated whether Sabula’s remark broke workplace conduct policies or if further disciplinary action is being considered.

Sabula believes the suspension was politically motivated and directly related to his confrontation with the president, rather than any previous issues at work. He told the newspaper he felt he had been “targeted for political retribution” after what he described as embarrassing Trump in front of his associates.

Despite standing by his words, Sabula is uncertain about his future at the plant. He is worried the suspension might lead to termination, although Ford has not announced any such decision.

The incident has gained attention because it occurred in a public setting with a sitting president and then carried over into the workplace. This situation raises questions about how employers manage employee behavior that becomes politically charged and highly publicized.

Ford’s employee policies generally require workers to avoid behavior that could disrupt operations or harm the company’s reputation, especially when employees can be identified as representing the company. Like many large private employers, Ford has broad authority to discipline workers for actions deemed inconsistent with these standards, even if those actions involve political expression.

WATCH: Donald Trump flips off a Ford worker and appears to say “fu*k you” after the worker shouted “pedophile protector.” pic.twitter.com/zjiDVlHDkO — Lorenzo Levi Brown :🐏🐑 Follow Me On BlueSky 🦋 (@LLBROWN7047) January 13, 2026

Legal experts note that federal labor law does not protect individual political speech unless it relates to collective workplace activity or working conditions. The protections for political expression vary by state and typically do not stop employers from enforcing neutral conduct rules.

Sabula has not shared publicly whether he is a union member or if he plans to contest the suspension through a grievance process. Ford has a large unionized workforce, and disciplinary actions involving union members are often reviewed under collective bargaining agreements.

In his interview with The Washington Post, Sabula described the encounter as a moment he felt he had to act. “I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” he said. “And today I think I did that.”

The exchange with Trump occurred during heightened political tensions and increasing confrontations between protesters and federal officials at public events.

As of Wednesday, Ford had not given any update regarding Sabula’s employment status, and the company has not indicated whether the suspension is temporary or part of a broader review. Sabula is waiting to see what happens next, while insisting he would not retract his statement.