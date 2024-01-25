'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown's BF, Amos Andrews, Accused of Avoiding Child Support Payments for 7 Years

Love is in the air for Sister Wives star Meri Brown, as she sweetly revealed on her 53rd birthday! The reality star shared a lovely carousel on Instagram featuring her new boyfriend, Amos Andrews. As per Meri's caption, they’ve been secretly dating since October last year and are excited to get to know each other more. Meri began this happy chapter of her life after her heartbreaking split from her ex-husband, Kody Brown. While Meri seems to have permanently closed the chapter with her ex, it looks like her new beau is amid a vicious legal battle from a second divorce. All may not be well in paradise for the new couple.

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Andrews stands accused of refusing to pay child support for about seven years! Court documents procured by the publication give more insight into a brief history of Andrews’ past. The reality star’s boyfriend reportedly exchanged vows with his now ex-wife Shannon Marie Martin in a Las Vegas ceremony on February 18, 1995. Just two years later, they had a daughter, Tiffany Andrews. However, just like that, their marriage fell apart in 2000, and they filed for divorce the same year. Documents reveal that their marriage was “irretrievably broken, and there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

The former couple was awarded joint custody of their daughter’s care following the Joint Parenting Plan. Andrews was ordered to make monthly payments of $373 in the form of child support to his ex-wife starting February 1, 2001, until his daughter’s 18th birthday. Fast-forward to present times, and Martin claims that he’s not been consistent with payments.

In 2013, she returned to the court to file a petition to alter their ongoing custody agreements and child support. In her filing, Andrews’ ex-wife alleged: “The father did not make consistent child support payments from the time of divorce in 2001 until his wages were garnished in 2008.”

Furthermore, Martin presented a calculated estimate of all the years Andrews missed payments, saying, “The 7 years of arrears total approximately $10,000, for which the father currently pays only $125 per month through wage garnishment.” Martin continued to allege that Andrews would often switch his phone numbers and email addresses on “multiple” occasions without prior notice, rendering him out of her reach.

Additionally, she alleges that he “refused to contribute to the child’s expenses for daycare, medical/dental/vision.” Martin claims she’s been the primary payer for “every extra-curricular school activity, medical appointment, counseling, braces, glasses, contracts, etc.,” involving their daughter. The former couple is still engrossed in a heated legal battle concerning custody, with a myriad of problems left to tackle. However, an official court date to sort through these issues is yet to be unveiled. Meri’s response to the whole ordeal is highly anticipated; for now, she remains mum about the subject.

