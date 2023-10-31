The world mourns the untimely demise of beloved Friends star, Matthew Perry, who passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, at his residence in Los Angeles. The news has left not only fans but also his co-stars and the entertainment industry in profound grief.

Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the NBC comedy series that captured hearts for a decade, was found in an unconscious state in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The heart-wrenching news elicited a flood of heartfelt tributes from Perry's fellow Friends cast members—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Together, they released a collective statement expressing not only deep sorrow but also underscoring the familial bond they shared, transcending their roles as mere castmates. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. There is so much to say, but right now we are going to take a moment to grieve and process his unfathomable loss," the statement read per PEOPLE.

Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed Janice, Chandler's on-screen off-and-on girlfriend, took to social media to express her grief. Sharing a poignant picture taken on the sets of Friends, Wheeler wrote, "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on." Even Chandler's on-screen mother, actor Morgan Fairchild, expressed her heartbreak on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter. She fondly referred to Perry as her "son" and lamented the loss of a brilliant young actor.

The creators of Friends, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and producer Kevin Bright, also shared their deep sorrow over Perry's passing. They praised his exceptional talent, emphasizing that from the moment he embodied the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for them. Describing Perry as not only the funniest but also the kindest, they highlighted his generosity and selfless heart.

As the world remembers him for the joy, intelligence, and humor he brought to every moment, the legacy of Chandler Bing lives on in the hearts of those who cherished his work. In this time of mourning, the entertainment community joins together to celebrate the life of a talented actor whose impact will endure for generations to come. Previously in an interview Perry had expressed his desire to be known for his deeds. "I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker. The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he affirmed on Q With Tom Power podcast.

