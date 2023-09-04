This Is Literally Why Beyonce Missed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Wedding in 2014

Who wouldn't want the iconic Beyonce on their wedding guest list? But, unfortunately, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West missed this opportunity of having Queen Bey gracing their D-day even though the reality TV star invited her along with her husband, Jay Z. However, the duo bailed out on Kimye and spent the weekend in the Hamptons instead during the Memorial Day Weekend holiday.

It turned out that not all A-listers headed to Kimye's 2014 wedding, and among the names were the queen of pop, Beyonce and Jay Z, per US Weekly.

The SKIMS founder and the rapper were getting ready to say "I Do," but amid all the photographs of guests in the media, a wedding invitee, Beyonce, lay in bed. She posted an Instagram picture of herself sans makeup during the wedding chaos, showing off her newly-done long braids. But, to set the record straight, the Beautiful Liar singer clarified the reason.

Apparently, Kanye's longtime friends Jay Z and Beyonce cited a family emergency for not being able to attend the lavish wedding in Florence, Italy. However, some reports suggested that Queen-bey was concerned about being "filmed" at the wedding since Kim Kardashian was a reality star and shot many segments from her wedding for her long-running family show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, per The Things.

It was suggested that Beyonce wasn't too pleased with the couple's idea to allow cameras at their wedding ceremony and thought it was "tasteless" to release the special moments on reality television. A source told Radar Online before their wedding, "Under no circumstances will [the couple] be a part of any filming on the wedding day if it's for Kim's reality show."

The insider also claimed Beyonce believes Kim's decision to film the wedding was "tacky. The singer doesn't feel good about sharing one's life on reality television." The source continued, "Jay and Beyoncé's wedding was shrouded in secrecy, and extreme lengths were made to make sure their wedding was an intimate affair for friends and family only."

The My Power singer is particular about keeping her life under wraps and doesn't feel comfortable with making her life available for public scrutiny. The source added, "[Kimye's] will be the complete opposite. She thinks it's just tacky. Beyoncé's motto has always been, less is more. But clearly, when it comes to Kim, more means more."

Despite the singer's current preference, her career actually began on reality TV. Before she joined the band Destiny's Child, she was part of a group called Girl's Tyme, which included singers like Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Robinson. She was merely 12 years old when the group debuted on a reality show, Star Search.

Though she may owe a lot to reality TV during her career's inception, she grew out of the platform and developed a distaste for it. And this is the primary reason why the Crazy in Love singer was absent from Kim and Kanye's wedding featured on their show. Despite that, she posted a beautiful family picture of Kimye on her Instagram account on May 25, 2014, and wished them well.

She captioned, "Wishing you a lifetime of unconditional love. God bless your beautiful family," alongside the couple with their firstborn. During an interview, Kanye clarified there's no bad blood between them. He said, "We good," he said. "We texting each other, positive energy," per Essence.

All's well that ends well.

