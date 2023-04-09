Jeffery Simmons Becomes NFL's Second Best-Paid Defensive Tackle with $94M Titans Deal

Star athlete Jeffery Simmons creates history as he signs an extension deal of a whopping $94 million with the football giants Tennessee Titans. He comes in right behind his rival Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams who signed a $95 million extension deal with his home team.

According to Daily Mail, Simmons received a $24 million signing bonus and $66 million in guarantees. He is also set to receive an annual enumeration of $23 million.

Titans Nation, thank you for the last 4 years! I am so grateful for you guys….. — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) April 7, 2023

Simmons made an official announcement of this deal on April 7 via Twitter and broke the announcement in two parts, initially leaving fans confused with a tweet about how he was "grateful for the last 4 years" with the Titans.

A couple of hours later, Simmons followed the tweet with an official announcement video that entailed his rather emotional reaction on hearing the official announcement. It was heartwarming for him and his close friends and family who surrounded him during this crucial moment, and they continued to heartily congratulate him as he cried since his efforts and hard work for his home team Tennessee Titans paid off. He shared a vulnerable moment emphasizing how much the team has meant to him and how it will always continue to be the "Highlight of his career." It was followed by a montage of his top moments in the games and behind-the-scenes moments with his team after victory in a game, and ended on a fiery note of "We got much work to do".

Image Source: Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jeffery Simmons is a 25-year-old NFL star athlete, and he made his debut back in 2019 for Mississippi State where, according to reports by ESPN, he was drafted by the Titans as the No.19 overall pick. The Titans general manager Ran Carthon's intention was to sign Simmons for an extension on his recent visit to Tennessee in January.

Image Source: Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Simmons's career highlights include earning his way into the Pro Bowl selection for a second time in a row with 7.5 sacks last season, which motivated him to push it to 8.5 sacks as a career-best. At just 25 years old, he's had a stellar career with a total of 56 career games [with 54 starts],189 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 21 sacks, 19 passes defended, 3 fumble recoveries, and 2 forced fumbles, with more to come as his contract, enters an extension period for 4 more years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffery Simmons ⚡️ (@jsimmons_94)

Simmons is not just known for his sports career but also for his philanthropic endeavors. Back in July of 2022, in the spirit of giving back, Simmons paid an ode to his humble beginning at alma mater Noxubee County High School by providing brand-new facilities such as new weights and a good paint job. He also provided many more high-quality amenities for his old team Tigers that offered him a platform to showcase his talents with American football and acted as a propeller for his career. He had a 4-year successful run with the Tigers and featured 3 MHSAA titles during his endeavors with them. According to reports by The Dispatch, the school honored Simmons by converting the old practice facility to "Jeffery B. Simmons Field House"