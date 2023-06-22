Kevin Costner’s Wife Asks for Nearly $250K a Month in Child Support, Reveals Court Documents

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, now demands a whopping $248K monthly for child support according to the allegations made in the court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Hidden Figures actor's former lover made these demands amid a rather messy divorce that the two are still in between.

According to the court documents, the designer has approached her estranged husband with an offer of nearly $250K on account of supporting her three children after their divorce. The document read, "$248,000 total for all three children". Besides the carefully calculated amount, she also claimed that the amount mentioned to nurture their three children is relatively less compared to the lifestyle her children are used to.

As a mother who wants to provide the best for her little ones, she's willing to compromise but on a few more conditions. Firstly, she requests Costner to provide a top-notch education for all three of their children. This means covering the complete amount of their private school's tuition fee in addition to the children's extra-curricular activities and their health care expenses.

Baumgartner hasn't requested spousal support in the request for order, which was filed on Friday in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara. She appears to strongly advocate for the provision of finances for her three children—Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Further, the documents obtained also noted the details of Costner's annual income for 2022 which is a whopping $195,170,641. His family's expenses that were non-inclusive of taxes accounted for $6,645,285. The net income of the family after taxes and other expenses amounted to $7,595,520.

A portion of the expenses was attributed to the family's occasional travels to the tropical islands of Hawaii. Other destinations included Aspen and the azure land of the Caribbean. Some of the expenses were also towards hosting regular social gatherings. These included paying caterers and chefs. Because of their luxe lifestyle, the couple's multiple large properties require an annual upkeep cost of $2 million.

According to Costner's court documents, it shows that the actor has already paid Christine $1 million, as specified by the premarital agreement.

The now-estranged lovers and parents of three beautiful children officially confirmed their divorce on May 2, 2023. The two reportedly had far too many differences that couldn't be overlooked or resolved. And hence the decision to call it quits after living together for 18 years. Baumgartner, however, officially lists their date of separation as April 11, 2023. Costner's representative said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

