Seth Meyers Roasts Donald Trump and His Legal Troubles: Calls Him ‘Scowling Jungle Cat in a Zoo’

As Donald Trump grapples with many trials, host Seth Meyers of The Late Night Show with Seth Meyers slammed him, comparing him to a "scowling jungle cat."

The host discussed Donald Trump's chances of winning the election given that, in spite of many pending lawsuits, he continues to lead the race for the Republican presidential nomination, per The Guardian. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is facing strong opposition from his supporters; recent surveys show that 21% of Democrats don't think well of him. “And that’s the difference – Trump doesn’t have the same problem with his base,” Meyers said on NBC's Late Night.

Also Read: Trump Speaks Out After Gag Order Lifts, Calls Judge an ‘Out of Control Psycho’ Who Should Be Prosecuted

Mocking Trump supporters, Meyers joked, “Trump could renounce literally every position he’s ever held, call himself a woke antifa communist who believes the military should be abolished and everyone should live together on one giant hippie commune where they smoke weed and wear Hawaiian shirts, and his supporters would be like, ‘hell yeah, let’s call it Maga-ritaville, baby!’”

Slamming Trump for not having any policy vision and Trump supporters for pledging their loyalty to someone like him, Meyers alluded that Trump's supporters “aren’t going to Trump rallies to hear him talk policy.” Instead, Meyers noted, “They’re going to hear him talk windmills and celebrities and do B-minus jokes while he sweats through his suit. It’s the wet-collar comedy tour. They go for the same reason you go see Billy Joel – I don’t want to hear anything new, I just want to listen to a grumpy old man for three hours.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by 2022 Writers Guild Awards

Also Read: Stephen Colbert Makes Fun of Trump’s Ex-Aides Turning On Him, Calling Him ‘A Bit of a Red Flag’

On the other hand, Meyers slammed Biden for not being able to form goodwill within his own party. “Biden obviously does not have the same base level of goodwill with his own party, and now he’s desperately trying to calm down nervous Democrats,” Meyers continued. Maggie Haberman, a White House writer for the New York Times, described Trump's impending federal prosecution for election subversion during the general election as “an astonishing thing to get your head around.”

“None of us have really processed that yet,” said Meyers. “One of the two major party candidates for president will be sitting in a courtroom every day for virtually the entire general election. I’m betting that’s not exactly what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they set up our political system,” he concluded.

Also Read: Here's Checking Out a Key Piece of Evidence Against Donald Trump in the NY Civil Case

The Founding Fathers forgot to account for certain Trump scenarios. #ACloserLook pic.twitter.com/VpfhAdpJis — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 21, 2023

Meyers said the founding fathers would be baffled to see this turn of events, joking that this is so unprecedented that they couldn't even put up a clause about it! “It was so beyond their imagination they didn’t even think to put a clause in the constitution that says ‘you can’t run for president if you have boxes of classified documents sitting in your cheesy fake marble bathroom, you dingus’,” he joked.

Meyers said that Trump “doesn’t handle” being on trial, referencing testimony from his civil fraud prosecution in New York. Meyers mockingly said, “He sits there scowling all day like a jungle cat in a local zoo.”

Ari Melber (@AriMelber) breaks down the “looming authoritarianism” of another Trump presidency. pic.twitter.com/UaUOcve7do — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 15, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump’s Media Firm Sues 20 Outlets, Claiming They Published Incorrect Info About Truth Social

'Betrayal is the Norm in Ex-President's Family,' Claims Former Advisor of Melania Trump