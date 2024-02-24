Selena Gomez Strips Down to Bathrobe While Singing About 'Loving on' Benny Blanco

Fans have been waiting for new music from Selena Gomez for quite some time now, and she recently delivered! The famous singer just dropped a sneak peek at the second song from her Love On album. Surprise-Surprise, it’s allegedly about her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The couple’s romance has fans gushing about their love story. After witnessing Gomez’s past relationships not work out, including the one with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. Fans are thrilled she’s possibly finally found love! What better way to express that strong affinity for her new beau than through a song? Additionally, she’s in a bathrobe while gushing about him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

As per The U.S. Sun, Gomez sported some pretty impressive fashion aesthetics that made her shine brighter. She switched several ensembles throughout including a blue pastel halterneck dress with rose accents followed by a gorgeous yellow rose evening gown. The music video saw her at many unique destinations singing out the lyrics of the possibly new party anthem.

Clock in, baby get to work… “Love On” is OUT NOW! ♥️https://t.co/PZg28vVHLA pic.twitter.com/O1UFuhJLaM — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) February 22, 2024

As the video progressed, Gomez was suddenly seen in a plush and divine-looking bathrobe. She had her hair tied up in another towel and seemed to be decked up in diamond jewelry. The Taki Taki singer appeared to be munching on a scrumptious croissant while being seated cross-legged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Circling back to her possible serenade for Blanco, Gomez allegedly talks about the kind of romantic partner she is in her relationship with him. The singer mentioned being a “rollercoaster” and is no “cheap thrill.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Well, her lyrics insinuate Blanco’s understanding of Gomez possibly wanting something more serious than a summer fling or a hookup. As the days go by, several fans are hoping that they’ll be the one for each other at the end of it. Nonetheless, the couple seems to be happy and is enjoying their relationship for now.

A masterpiece that speaks to the heart. 🎶💫 pic.twitter.com/WLmSRHTkas — Selena Gomez India (@SelenaGmzIN) February 22, 2024

Apart from the buzz of a blissful tryst, fans are convinced she’s perhaps dropped the best song of the year. Many took to X, formerly Twitter to express their thoughts. One die-hard fan wrote, “WE LOVE YOU MOTHER.”

The queen is back pic.twitter.com/baZNGzD8E5 — Eternal Wish 希望 (@HinatasWish) February 22, 2024

Another suggested, “I think I speak for everyone when I say this is the best song of the year. An elated fan remarked, “IT’S A FUN DANCY SONG!!!!! THANK YOU THIS IS WHAT I NEEDED!!!! Ugh, it’s so good!” A fourth one said, “YOUR BEST MUSIC VIDEO OH MY GOD.” A fifth one shared a snap of a shocked person saying, “The queen is back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Many others were beyond thrilled with such enticing music scheduled to release soon this year. Concerning her adorable love life with Blanco, Gomez recently shared a heartwarming carousel of the couple enacting some pretty sweet PDA. The two were seen canoodling next to each other and were rather touchy-feely. She captioned the post saying, “My best friend.”