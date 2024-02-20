INQUISITR.COM / News

School Officials Confirm the Death of Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's Son at UC Berkeley

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 22:33 PST, Feb 19, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai(L), Facebook | Photo by @Esther Wojcicki(R)

The University of California, Berkeley, campus was struck by tragedy as 19-year-old Marco Troper, son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead in his dormitory room. The heartbreaking news sent shockwaves through the university community and beyond, leaving loved ones struggling with profound grief and loss.

 

 

Troper, a freshman math major, was found unresponsive in a Clark Kerr campus dorm on Tuesday afternoon. Despite the efforts of emergency responders to resuscitate him, their attempts were tragically unsuccessful. The cause of Troper’s death remains unknown, although his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki, expressed her belief that he ingested a fatal drug.

 

 

While investigations are ongoing, police found no evidence of foul play at the scene. A statement shared by the University of California Police Department read, “Berkeley Fire Department notified UCPD that they were attempting life-saving measures on the victim. UCPD responded, and Berkeley Fire Department pronounced the person deceased.”

 

 

Esther Wojcicki, often referred to as the "Godmother of Silicon Valley," shared her heartbreaking sorrow and highlighted the significance of preventing similar tragedies in the future. As per Mirror, she shared, "He ingested a drug, and we don't know what was in it. One thing we do know, it was a drug. We want to prevent this from happening to any other family. Tragedy is very hard to sustain, it makes you want to hide in a closet and never come out, but I think the main thing is that we need to push forward to see what we can do to help other people so there won’t be any other kids who end up like Marco."

 

 

She further added, "Tragedy hit my family yesterday. My beloved grandson Marco Troper, age 19 passed away yesterday. Our family is devastated beyond comprehension. Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun, and beautiful human being. He was just getting started on his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley majoring in math and was truly loving it. He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

 

"Marco's life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together. Marco, we all love you and miss you more than you will ever know." she concluded.

 

 

As per the New York Post, Susan, Trooper’s mother, has been a prominent figure in the tech industry, serving as CEO of YouTube and earning accolades as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people. Her decision to step down from her position in 2023 highlighted her commitment to prioritizing family, health, and personal projects. Unfortunately, she now faces the unimaginable loss of her son, and her family is battling profound grief, mourning the loss of a cherished brother and friend.

