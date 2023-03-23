PewDiePie's Return on Twitch Leaves Fans Thinking the YouTube Star Has Been Hacked

PewDiePie's dormant Twitch channel has created a frenzy among his fans for becoming active recently. The YouTube star had signed an exclusive deal to stream only on YouTube since 2020, hence fans didn’t expect him to re-start his Twitch channel any time soon.

However, on Tuesday, March 21, a strange video appeared live on PewDiePie's Twitch channel which rebroadcasted some of his old videos. Metro reported that episodes of the Canadian comedy show, Trailer Park Boys were also streamed on the nearly inactive channel, though this section of the video is now deleted. Fans fell into quick assumptions and theories that the Twitch channel had been hacked. Reactions started pouring in from all over Twitter and other sites. One fan tweeted, "I think pewdiepie's twitch account got hacked lol," while another fan wrote, "Did pewdiepie get hacked on Twitch…? I feel so bad. People are subscribing and gifting subs."

I think pewdiepie's twitch account got hacked lol — RedLogic (@Sky_RedLogic) March 22, 2023

Did pewdiepie get hacked on Twitch…? I feel so bad. People are subscribing and gifting subs 😭😭😭 — Paiigen (@paiigenlol) March 21, 2023

According to Dexerto, PewDiePie's loyal fans soon noticed a pinned chat message from CoPilotMedia – a media company that rebroadcasts certain franchises via a content creator’s channel, and one of the franchises included is Trailer Park Boys. The pinned message stated that the Twitch channel wasn’t hacked and that it would make a return on March 22, doing the same thing. “This is an official channel. This was a quick beta test. Back in a bit,” the media company clarified leaving the fans relieved.

However, there has been no update on the Twitch channel owned by PewDiePie since its last live broadcast on March 21. The media company hasn't delivered any relevant content as promised. PewDiePie has remained silent during this whole online issue which has his fans once again puzzled.

Update on #pewdiepie twitch stream ended apparently pewds authorised access to his twitch account?? no official response from pewds, even pews discord mods had no clue. pic.twitter.com/TtbOhwbOqK — MyOpinionMayOffendYou (@DatGundamXD) March 21, 2023

PewDiePie was the first solo YouTuber to amass over 100 million subscribers. He then took a hiatus and lent the title to Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson. During his rise to the top, he used YouTube to broadcast Minecraft in the early days before signing an exclusive YouTube broadcast deal with DLive. Though the deal has ended, he continued streaming Q&A sessions with his fans infrequently in the last few years.

Most likely the Swedish streamer won't be returning to win back his title on YouTube, but the recent switch to Twitch might be foreshadowing the start of a new journey as a content creator. On the personal front, he is expecting the arrival of his firstborn with his wife Marzia Bisognin. The couple announced the exciting news with an emotional Instagram video on February 5.

“I’ve been keeping a secret from you guys, and that is I’m going to be a dad,” he said. “We found out that Marzia is pregnant first in November, and I’m just so thankful everything’s been going well so far.” He continued: “Although Marzia has been dealing with sickness, she’s been taking it like an absolute champ. “So yeah, I’m going to be a dad. I’m so excited. It’s kinda strange to me, it’s entering new territory, but I feel really ready and so does Marzia.” So it does look like new things are heralding in the ace content creator's life.