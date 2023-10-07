In a surprising turn of events, recent documents have revealed that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are legally married. The pair, who had kept their relationship mostly private, married last December in a secret ceremony in Silicon Valley, per The Sun. This event happened a month after West's public divorce from Kim Kardashian.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple was officially married on December 20, 2022. Many people were surprised by this date because the pair had managed to keep their "confidential marriage" hidden from the public view.

The private ceremony was held in Palo Alto, California, away from the eyes of the paparazzi and the media. The license is said to be registered using Censori's full name, whereas Kanye chose 'Ye,' a name he legally adopted in October 2021 to replace his previous name, Kanye Omari West. Kanye and Censori appear to have been determined to celebrate their love in their own unique way, per The Independent.

According to a source close to the pair, "Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera." They added, "Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them"

Kanye's previous marriage to Kardashian, a relationship that was constantly in the public eye, inspired their decision to keep their nuptials secret. Away from the spotlight, Kanye and Censori's relationship appears to be more private and personal. The source added, “For that reason they’ve been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don’t think anyone besides the pair of them knows exactly how it went down.”

Sources close to the pair underline Kanye and Censori's love for each other. The duo was seen dining together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills in January 2023, fueling speculations of their growing romance. Censori, an Australian architectural designer, eventually moved to the United States to work for Kanye West's Yeezy brand.

The couple's travels have also gotten a lot of attention. They've been spotted in Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom, among other places. Kardashian and West have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Despite their divorce, Kanye has maintained contact with his children, including his eldest daughter, North, who joined him and Censori on their summer vacation.

Kanye has been accused of wanting to make Censori into a "radicalized" version of Kardashian in recent months. Some speculate that Kanye is directing Censori's wardrobe choices, causing her to choose risqué clothing, per Page Six. On the other hand, Fashion designers who have collaborated with Kanye, assert that Bianca has a substantial influence on her style choices and that the couple collaborates on their fashion decisions.

