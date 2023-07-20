Rudy Giuliani Refutes Claims of Having 'Flipped' on Donald Trump During DOJ's Capital Riots Probe

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, refuted claims that he "flipped" on Trump during the Justice Department's investigation into the January 6, 2021 riot and attempts to void the results of the 2020 election, reports HuffPost.

Giuliani was formerly the mayor of New York City, Trump's personal attorney, and a former associate attorney general of the United States. According to reports, Giuliani voluntarily spoke with prosecutors as part of a "queen for a day" arrangement, which protects him from prosecution for anything he reveals to them. His legal license in New York and Washington was suspended as a result of allegations that he made many false statements while working to assist Mr. Trump rig the 2020 election.

The former president said on Tuesday that the Justice Department was looking into him as part of its investigation into attempts to rig the 2020 presidential election, according to a long statement posted on Truth Social. Trump claimed to have gotten a letter from special counsel Jack Smith informing him that he is a target in the DOJ investigation into the events of January 6, indicating a potential indictment. According to ABC News, Trump's target letter might be a precursor to the former president's third recent criminal charge. Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, tweeted that Giuliani's decision to avoid prosecution shows that he may have "flipped to some degree."

Sounds like Rudy flipped to some degree. https://t.co/potYEtkao4 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 18, 2023

Giuliani hasn't received a target letter, and his political advisor Ted Goodman told CNN's Paula Reid that he doesn't anticipate his client would be charged in the case. In a statement posted to Twitter, Goodman refuted any claims that Mayor Rudy Giuliani "flipped" against Donald Trump. He said, “Any speculation that Mayor Rudy Giuliani ‘flipped’ against President Donald Trump is as false as previous lies that America’s Mayor was somehow a Russian Agent."

Goodman further added, “In order to ‘flip’ on President Trump — as many in the anti-Trump media fantasize over — Mayor Giuliani would’ve had to commit perjury, because all info he has on this case points to President Trump’s innocence.”

Any speculation that Mayor Rudy Giuliani "flipped" against President Donald Trump is as false as previous lies that America's Mayor was somehow a Russian Agent.



In order to "flip" on President Trump—as so many in the anti-Trump media are fantasizing over—Mayor Giuliani would've… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) July 18, 2023

Prosecutors might request that a grand jury issue an indictment against Trump in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol and his attempts to rig the 2020 presidential election as soon as this week, per Independent.

The outlet revealed that the earliest an indictment could be issued, according to a source familiar with the special counsel's investigation and Department of Justice operating procedures, is late Thursday or early Friday, after the deadline prosecutors set for Trump to accept their invitation to testify before the grand jury looking into crimes related to the Capitol attack.

Trump has already been accused in two indictments, the first in New York for his involvement in a hush money payment scheme and the second in the DOJ's investigation for his improper handling of secret documents.

