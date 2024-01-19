Robyn Brown's Ex-Husband Faces 'Dangerous' State in Cancer Battle Without Health Insurance

Robyn Brown's ex-husband, David Preston Jessop, also known as Preston, is currently facing a perilous health situation in his battle against Chronic Myeloid Leukemia, a blood-cell cancer of the bone marrow. For over a year, Preston has been grappling with this challenging condition, as detailed in a GoFundMe page created by his sister-in-law, Stacy Jessop, in February 2023.

Image Source: TLC

Also Read: The 8 Rudest Things Kody Brown Has Said About His Sole Remaining Wife, Robyn Brown

In the latest update on January 12, 2024, the family disclosed that Preston is experiencing "excruciating pain," hindering his ability to sleep and compounding this struggle is the lack of insurance to cover the cost of his vital medications, as per The Sun. The family expressed frustration, revealing that Preston's insurance was dropped in November, and they are anxiously waiting to hear if the renewal has been approved. Desperation looms large as the family emphasizes the life-threatening consequences of running out of Preston's necessary medications without insurance coverage. In a heartfelt plea, they highlighted the dire financial situation, stating unequivocally that affording the required medication is currently an insurmountable challenge.

Fundraiser for David Preston Jessop by Stacy Jessop : Preston’s Leukemia Fight https://t.co/JLtYbjeD9d — ANITA MURPHY (@msmurfe) May 25, 2023

Preston's health journey has been fraught with obstacles, with the family acknowledging the toll that side effects have taken on him. Despite the excruciating pain, Preston bravely maintains a positive front, assuring those around him that "things are good." The family's gratitude towards supporters who have prayed, donated, and reached out is evident, with a plea for continued prayers and contributions to help alleviate the mounting medical bills. To date, 192 generous donations have totaled nearly $8,000, yet the goal remains at $50,000 to cover Preston's healthcare expenses and other financial burdens. In a prior update just before the holidays, the family shared that Preston had experienced an improvement in his blood cell numbers, albeit with some moments reaching a "dangerous point." The challenging decision to return to the chemo pill was made, resulting in significant side effects but ultimately contributing to positive improvements in Preston's health.

1/2 I was looking online at the name of Robyn’s 1st husband, dad of her 3 oldest kids and he is called David Preston Jessop Sr who got Robyn pregnant before marriage (which says a lot of her) The Jessops are a big PLYG family in with Warren Jeffs... — gєnα, 𝓔𝔂𝓾𝓹 𝓜𝓲 𝓓𝓾𝓬𝓴 🍅🇬🇧 (@eyupmiduck) April 12, 2019

Also Read: Robyn Brown and Kody Brown Called Out for 'Gross' Behavior in Christine Brown’s Wedding Special

Preston's battle with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia began with a diagnosis following a routine eye exam. Initially managing the condition with pills, he later transitioned to a more natural approach due to complications with the first round of chemo pills. However, this alternative method comes at an extremely high cost, and with insurance unwilling to cover natural remedies, the GoFundMe page became a lifeline for Preston's treatment, as per the Cheat Sheet. Beyond his health struggles, Preston's life after Robyn has taken a different path. The former couple, married for eight years until their separation in 2007, filed for divorce in 2009. Robyn went on to spiritually marry Kody Brown in 2010 and legally wed him in 2014. Despite the estrangement between Kody and his three wives, Preston has remarried Jennifer Laparra, and together they have four children. Robyn and Kody reside in a lavish home in Flagstaff, Arizona, Preston's family, including his three children with Robyn, lives in Montana.

More from Inquisitr

Sister Wives Fame Christine Brown's Friends Express Concerns Over Her Fast Marriage to David Woolley

Sister Wives: 8 Things That Prove Robyn Brown Is The Ultimate Manipulator