As per the New York Post, Hunter Biden couldn't recount having a baby out-of-wedlock with Lunden Roberts. However, his baby mama was an assistant at his firm, Rosemont Seneca, when she conceived his child in 2017. It was even reported that she informed Biden of her pregnancy in 2018, and despite him claiming to have no memory of the incident, texts retrieved from his abandoned laptop also disclosed more about the relationship between the attorney and Roberts.

The Arkansas native delivered a baby girl named Navy Joan Roberts, and some texts have been exclusively fetched from the 53-year-old's abandoned laptop that further strengthened the notion that Biden was aware of the pregnancy, reported Daily Mail. Apparently, Biden's former employee pleaded with him to share the child's responsibility. However, he never really seemed to have responded to Roberts. So, after giving birth to Navy in August 2018, Roberts sued the President's son in 2019 for child support in an Arkansas court. Until then, the love child's existence remained a secret. Moreover, although a DNA test affirmed the businessman and lawyer fathered Navy with the ex-stripper Roberts, Biden claimed he had no money to support the child.

As to how their fling began, it was initially believed that Roberts worked as a stripper at a Washington DC club that Biden frequented. However, it was later discovered that she worked at his consultancy firm. Besides, texts obtained from his assistant, Katie Dodge, mentioned a woman named 'Lunden' had been on the payroll for a minimum of nine months that year.

Roberts also seemed to have texted Biden to inform him of her pregnancy and then about her due date but received no response. One text from Roberts' side read, "Reached out a few times, it's clear you don't want to be reached. Need to talk to you. If you feel the need to reach out, my line is always open. Hope all is well." The text was repeatedly sent four times, but she did not hear back from Biden.

At the time his love child was [around] three months old, Biden reportedly texted his assistant to check if Roberts was still on the payroll. He texted Dodge, "And just for clarification who is pay roll paid to now and for past nine months?" to which she responded, "Past nine months has been you, me, Lunden, Hallie, Liz & Erin. But currently only you me & Erin." Then, he followed up with, "So when you took what’s her name off and re directed her income did it also End my insurance," to which Dodge replied, "No, Lunden’s removal doesn’t jeopardize insurance."

The American attorney allegedly conceived his love child with the Roberts around December 2017 while he was still in a relationship with his brother's widow, Hallie Biden. Previously a father of three girls—29-year-old Naomi, 22-year-old Finnegan, and 21-year-old Maisy—his secret child with Roberts, 4-year-old Navy, was his also his fourth daughter and was born before he eventually married South African native Melissa Cohen in 2019 and welcomed a 3-year-old son with her named Beau Biden.

The 53-year-old has finally settled his Arkansas child support case and reached an agreement with his baby mama. Apparently, his love child will receive an undisclosed number of paintings but not his name. With this, in June 2023, the court ended a years-long paternity dispute over the pair's 4-year-old daughter, reported Fox News.

