Sharon Osbourne Reveals Hidden Side Effects of Weight Loss Drugs After Losing 30 Lbs in 4 Months

Sharon Osbourne was recently spotted in West Hollywood on Tuesday, June 20, a month after she revealed that she lost 30 lbs using controversial weight loss methods, reported Daily Mail. The British-American TV personality was spotted shopping and browsing a local gallery in the same neighborhood. As seen in the pictures obtained by the outlet, Osbourne flaunted her slender physique by donning a stylish white sweater, flowing black trousers, and a pair of sunglasses that veiled her eyes. At the age of 70, the author confidently sported a vibrant application of lipstick, impeccably painted red nails, and her trademark fiery red hair flowing elegantly.

Osbourne recently admitted that she used weight loss injections which allowed her to lose 30 lbs. Speaking about the latest weight loss medications, Sharon Osbourne emphasized that they should not be seen as a rapid solution, sharing her personal experience and highlighting their limitations. While hosting The Talk UK, Sharon engaged in a conversation about the growing popularity of medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro. This discussion arose in light of the news that the introduction of Wegovy in the UK had been temporarily postponed due to concerns about potential high demand and the potential for shortages.

Osbourne openly admitted that she herself experienced multiple side effects of the weight-loss medication. “I was very sick for a couple of months, the first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever," the 70-year-old shared. Osbourne has revealed that she had taken a weight-loss medication, although she didn't specify which one, for a duration of four months, resulting in a significant 30-pound weight reduction. However, she emphasized that, as with anything, there are no instant solutions. Nevertheless, the mother of three mentioned that her appetite has returned to normal since discontinuing the injections of the weight-loss medication.

Osbourne commented on individuals who face challenges in their weight loss journey, stating, "But listen, I took it for four months, and I lost 30 pounds. I've just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing. It is a mental problem. It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies."

As reported by Us Weekly, Ozzy Osbourne's wife has been open about the ups and downs of her weight throughout her career. In October 2020, she openly acknowledged that she had encountered some weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m, like, 10 pounds over from what I usually am, and 10 pounds is a lot when you’re, like, five-foot-one and a smidge. It’s, like, a lot of weight. So, I started walking yesterday. … This is it now. I’ve got the bug. I’m on it," she expressed on The Talk at the time.

