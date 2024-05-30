Robert De Niro Blasts Donald Trump As a 'Clown, Lying His Way into Tabloids', Internet Agrees

Hollywood star, Robert De Niro, lambasted former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, May 28. Standing a few feet away from the courthouse where the closing arguments for Trump's hush money trial were taking place, the 80-year-old, a vociferous critic of the Republican front-runner, called him a 'clown' and a 'loser' while speaking to the media.

De Niro participated in a press conference hosted by President Joe Biden's reelection campaign outside the Manhattan court. Making his stance clear, the Godfather actor attacked, "Donald Trump doesn't belong in my city. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids. He's a clown. But this person can't run the country. That does not work, and we all know that."

Robert De Niro: Donald Trump doesn’t belong in my city. We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids. He’s a clown. But this person can’t run the country. That… pic.twitter.com/5LYzPnjVlL — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 28, 2024

A clip shared by @BidenHQ amassed over 1 million views, with netizens flocking to share their opinions. User @iamcollinsopara, tweeted, "Robert De Niro is absolutely right! Donald Trump has always been a disgrace, but letting this clown run the country was a catastrophic mistake. New Yorkers tolerated his antics, but as president, he's proven just how unfit he is for leadership."

Another X user, @frank55535558, wrote, "The truth! Anyone who knew Trump mocked him!" Chiming in, another user @jasoneric112980, agreed with De Niro and recalled, "He's RIGHT...I lived in New York City in the early 2000s and Trump was a happy hour joke...laundering Russian money in his SoHo hotel...we all knew it."

Another Trump critic, @akasurvivor, declared the ex-president 'unfit' for a second term. "Unfit AND dangerous. His narcissism is dangerous as he dares to claim only he can fix the world. Suppose you don't want an adolescent 12-year-old, spoiled, entitled, vengeful, self-involved. immature, narrow-minded rich boy to run our country then vote Biden + Blue all down the ballot. WE ROAR."

Unfit AND dangerous. His narcissism is dangerous as he dares to claim only he can fix the world. If you don’t want an adolescent 12 year old spoiled entitled vengeful self-involved immature narrow minded rich boy to run our country then vote Biden+Blue all down ballot. WE ROAR🗽 — Aannah Kay (@akasurvivor) May 28, 2024

Trump supporters however slammed the veteran actor. @kornpopdog quipped, "De Niro owns New York?" while @norm_clips, declared, "Trump is still better than Biden. We can all at least agree on that much." As the comments poured in, another user, @SeraphinaToo, slammed, "I think this is De Niro's last grasp at remaining relevant. Pathetic."

Recently, the Taxi Driver actor lent his voice to a Biden-Harris campaign ad "because it shows the violence of Trump," as per Entertainment Weekly. The commercial attacked the credibility of the presumptive Republican nominee over his alleged affair with adult film star, Stormy Daniels. The actor hasn't shied away from calling out the twice-indicted president for his vindictive personality. Previously he deemed Trump as an 'evil' and "wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics" at the Stop Trump Summit in New York City, organized by the New Republic magazine," The Guardian reported.