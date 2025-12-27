Trump’s Proposal for Marble Armrests at the Kennedy Center Draws Criticism — Netizens Call It “Dumb Idea”

After adding his name to the Kennedy Center, Donald Trump is ready for another overhaul at the historic performing arts venue. On Friday, the President teased what he believes to be an earth-shattering invention: marble armrests.

Trump posted pictures of marble-made armrests on Truth Social, revealing that they could potentially replace the existing components at the Trump Kennedy Center. As always, he boasted about being the first person to make this breakthrough.

He wrote, “Potential Marble armrests for the seating at The Trump Kennedy Center. Unlike anything ever done or seen before!”

Trump: Potential Marble armrests for the seating at The Trump Kennedy Center. Unlike anything ever done or seen before! pic.twitter.com/rZCQrEbuE8 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 26, 2025



Social media was certainly not impressed as multiple people argued that marble armrests would not provide ‘any rest to the arms.’ Instead, audiences at the center might end up hurting themselves by keeping their arms on the cold and tough marble surfaces for hours.

The announcement sparked a memefest on X as one person posted pictures of arm cushions and wrote, “how to dress for the trump kennedy center now that the armrests are made from cold hard marble.”

Another individual called the move a ‘dumb idea’ and quipped, “Aside from the fact that the taxpayers are paying for any and all “upgrades” to the Kennedy Center, marble armrests is a dumb idea. Imagine resting your arms on cold hard marble for two long hours.”

how to dress for the trump kennedy center now that the armrests are made from cold hard marble pic.twitter.com/8HBl3RTPI9 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 27, 2025

Some people also mocked the President for his questionable priorities. One user wrote, “Americans: President Trump can you please address the affordability crisis in your economy? Trump: Best I can do is marble armrests at the Kennedy Center.”

Another commented, “Healthcare costs are skyrocketing and the MAGA regime is looking to spend millions of dollars on installing marble armrests for seats at the Kennedy Center. Pure evil.”

One mocked the President saying, “Oh, those look SO comfortable” while another asked, “What’s next, granite headrests?”

“Marble armrests?” What’s next, granite headrests? — Stephen Simpson 🇺🇦 ProperGander (@BamaStephen) December 27, 2025



The Kennedy Center has been in the news ever since it was renamed to The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts on December 18, 2025.

The board members, handpicked by Trump, voted in favor of the name change, despite a law that prohibits the center from being dedicated to anyone other than John F. Kennedy.

The venue was named in memory of the former president a year after his assassination in 1964. Democrats and members of the Kennedy family have already slammed the Trump administration for playing with the center’s legacy and defying the law by renaming it.

After building displayed its new title on December 19, JFK’s niece Kerry Kennedy took to X and announced that she will take down Trump’s name from the venue herself when he leaves office.

She wrote, “Three years and one month from today, I’m going to grab a pickax and pull those letters off that building, but I’m going to need help holding the ladder. Are you in? Applying for my carpenter’s card today, so it’ll be a union job!!!”

Now, with the marble armrests, the President is trying to bring another change to the historical building. And just like the renaming, the armrests continue to draw flak on social media.