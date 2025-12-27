Donald Trump Orders the DOJ to Expose Democrats in Epstein Files: “Release All of Their Names”

Donald Trump recently ordered the US Department of Justice to reveal the names of every Democrat mentioned in the Epstein Files.

The President claimed that the DOJ is already being “forced” to spend its time on the “Democrat inspired hoax,” and hence asked the agency to “embarrass” his opposition party.

Trump shared his statement on a December 26, 2025, Truth Social post, where he quoted his lengthy Christmas Day rant from a day ago.

In his original Christmas post, the 79-year-old slammed people affiliated with Epstein, sarcastically wishing “Merry Christmas” to “the many Sl—bags who loved Jeffrey Epstein” but dropped him “like a dog when things got too hot.”

Meanwhile, on the December 26 post, he entirely shifted blame to the Democrats, claiming only members of the Democratic Party “worked with” Epstein.

“Now 1,000,000 more pages on Epstein are found. DOJ is being forced to spend all of its time on this Democrat inspired Hoax. When do they say NO MORE, and work on Election Fraud, etc.,” Trump began.

“The Dems are the ones who worked with Epstein, not the Republicans,” he claimed, demanding, “Release all of their names, embarrass them, and get back to helping our Country!”

The President then went on to compare the Epstein Files release to a “witch hunt,” stating, “The Radical Left doesn’t want people talking about TRUMP & REPUBLICAN SUCCESS, only a long ago dead Jeffrey Epstein – Just another Witch Hunt!!!”

BREAKING: Trump continues ranting about Epstein, whining about new documents being “found,” and calling the entire investigation a “witch hunt” and “hoax.” This is not how an innocent man behaves. pic.twitter.com/KiE9V6nBGY — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary Account) (@MAGALieTracker) December 26, 2025

Trump’s statement comes after the DOJ took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier this week to confirm that it has released another 30,000 pages of the documents, some of which contained “untrue” claims against the President.

“The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein,” the tweet read.

“Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election,” it added.

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the department noted.

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims,” the statement concluded.

The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election. To be… — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) December 23, 2025



The update followed the release of the first set of Epstein Files on December 19, which was met with sharp criticism due to being heavily redacted.

Following the backlash, the DOJ assured that they are still in the process of reviewing several of these documents, which would be released in the upcoming days and weeks.

Donald Trump’s name has often been associated with the files due to the history of his longtime friendship with Jeffrey Epstein before an alleged fallout in the early 2000s.

However, the Republican leader of the nation has never been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to the Epstein case and has maintained that his friendship with the disgraced financier was over long before the latter’s conviction.