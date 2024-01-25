The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is one of the most noteworthy shows in the franchise. Although it primarily features the intertwined lives of women and their love lives, the men on the show have gained much popularity over time. Kyle Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, is one such example. The entrepreneur and former lover were the talk of the town before going their separate ways. Although things in his love life remain calm with nothing to report, his real estate company, on the other hand, is amid choppy seas.

Reports by Radar Online threw light on Umansky’s company, The Agency’s ongoing legal strife. Former ABC President Stephen McPherson slammed Umansky’s company for reportedly filing for continuance. The former ABC network executive strongly desires that the motion be denied. The lawsuit iterates how Umansky’s company allegedly failed in terms of accountability for a $12 million home.

Furthermore, it recounted damages procured from renters at the property and claimed they amounted to approximately $1 million. Moreover, there was reportedly a 2005 Emmy statue that was seemingly decapitated. However, Umansky’s company has denied any such claim made against them.

This comes after McPherson was left disgruntled after the reality star’s company reportedly attempted to delay their ongoing trial, which first began in 2021. John Torbett, the legal counsel for McPherson, echoed his client’s thoughts in a curt statement. It read: “The defendants could have filed this request for a continuance by notice motion months ago to give the Plaintiff a fair chance to respond.” Torbett added, "But they chose to use a last-minute surprise instead.” This blunt remark wasn’t all that was said by the renowned attorney.

Torbett sharply pointed out why such a claim should be shut down and not further entertained. The statement went on to scrutinize the reasons for the delay as proposed by Umansky’s company, reading, “As can be seen herein, none of the issues presented in the defendants’ application are new developments in this case that could justify waiting until January 18, 2024, to file this request for a continuance of trial... When the trial is merely 26 days away." Do note that the trial was originally scheduled to commence next month until Umanky’s company’s motion to prolong it.

Previously, the publication reported the genesis of Umansky’s hurdles, which began when his company offered a married couple a furnished mansion in 2020. As per court documents, they proceeded to live in the luxe abode under a six-month lease, paying $55k. However, things allegedly took a turn for the worse after the couple reportedly ransacked the place, causing some major damage to the interiors and furnishings of the home. As per McPherson’s housekeeper, some items from the home are still “missing."

Whether or not the trial will resume on track or be postponed until further notice remains to be seen. However, both McPherson and his legal council don’t seem pleased with the current scenario at the moment, given the time they’ve been gearing up for the trial. Umansky has also yet to comment on this recent turn of events concerning his company and his thoughts on the trial’s postponement.

