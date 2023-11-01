Letitia James, New York's attorney general, is seeking at least $250 million in penalties, a lifetime ban on Trump, Donald Jr., and Eric from operating companies in New York, and a five-year ban on Trump and the Trump Organization's involvement in commercial real estate. Despite Trump's numerous legal problems, the ex-president has spent many days in the Manhattan courthouse for the $250 million civil trial. As reported from Radar Online, George Conway, Kellyanne's ex-husband, recently revealed that Donald Trump is "terrified" of losing his company, which is why he is so active in his New York fraud trial.

Meet Letitia James, current AG of New York whose primary focus is getting Donald Trump. She claims Donald Trump uses his status to overvalue his properties and secure better loan terms.



In 2010 her alleged net worth was $100,000. From 2013-2018 she served as the New York… pic.twitter.com/trfTt1Xomq — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) October 25, 2023

Even if Trump faces probable prison time in other instances, the New York fraud case is more important to the ex-president, according to George. On Monday's Morning Joe, George said the issue is crucial since it may destroy Trump's real estate enterprise and make it illegal for him to do business in his home state. He added, "This puts him out of business. This case is putting him out of business. And that’s his essence. And I think that he’s just terrified that, you know, he’s not going to have the Trump Tower, and he’s not going to have all the things that he has bragged about for decades, for six decades. That’s going to be gone, and he won’t be able to run a business, and the question is, how much money is he going to be allowed to keep from that? And that to him is striking at the core of Donald Trump?"

JUST IN: Former President Donald Trump reportedly “stormed out” of the court room in his civil fraud trial brought by corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James.



The incident reportedly came after Trump was forced to take the stand for “violating” a gag order.



“Trump later… pic.twitter.com/kPavzSCzqi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 25, 2023

Attorneys for the state of New York filed a brief late in the day in which they expressed support for the temporary hold on revoking Trump's business licenses but expressed concern that a stay of Trump's civil fraud trial may lead to a cascade of delays. The New York Attorney General, James, reportedly agreed to "stay enforcement... pending the end of trial and entry of final judgment," reported ABC News. But she fought against Trump's request to postpone the trial and other aspects of his appeal. James thinks that cutting short the trial prematurely will lead to turmoil and excessive waste of public resources as well as the resources of witnesses. She also argued that any delay might have a domino effect on the other criminal and civil matters ongoing against Trump. By November 9th, Trump's legal team must file their response. Allen Weisselberg, Trump's former chief financial officer, has been accused of dishonestly reporting the value of Trump's holdings.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Segar-Pool

Trump has been quite vocal about his bid for the presidency in 2024, and he currently has the most support among Republican primary voters. However, more trials scheduled for next year in New York, Washington, DC, and Florida might derail his candidacy. In January, Trump will be sued again for defamation, this time by author, E. Jean Carroll. Carroll is seeking $10,000,000 in damages. In March, Trump will face two trials related to his alleged hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and the January 6 rebellion at the United States Capitol. The trial against Trump for concealing sensitive information at his Mar-a-Lago home is scheduled to begin in May. There has been no movement toward setting a new trial date for Georgia election interference.

