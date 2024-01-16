Swifties Think Tom Hiddleston Referenced His Brief Relationship With Taylor Swift at the 2023 Emmys

Recently, Taylor Swift fans were buzzing with curiosity after Tom Hiddleston made a short appearance at the January 15 Emmy Awards. Speculation arose, suggesting that Hiddleston might have dropped a subtle hint about his previous relationship with the singer. Adding to this, Hiddleston, accompanied by Loki co-star Ke Huy Quan, had the honor of presenting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at Monday's awards ceremony. The trophy ended up in the hands of Lee Sung Jin for Beef, as reported by US Weekly. But the night brought only award announcements as well as some conversations and raised eyebrows for Swifties.

While talking to the crowd, Hiddleston said, "Good evening, everyone. It’s wonderful to be here. You all look lovely." Meanwhile, Quan added, “Hi everyone, Tom Hiddleston wants all of you to know he loves me very much, right Tom?” In response, the audience chuckled as Hiddleston playfully declared his affection for him.

Swift's fans didn't waste a moment and swiftly speculated that the exchange was teasing Hiddleston's brief romance with Swift back in 2016. Adding to the nostalgia, during their three-month relationship, Hiddleston had been caught on camera sporting an "I [heart] T.S." tank top at one of Swift's Rhode Island parties.

Earlier, in a conversation with GQ in 2017, he delved into the details about the aforementioned top. He said, “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this’ … And we all laughed about it. It was a joke.” Yet, the reference to Swift in connection with Hiddleston didn't end with the banter at the Emmys. Observant fans also picked up on the fact that one of the red carpet coverages seemed to feature Swift's song Style as Hiddleston made his entrance.

Devoted fans didn't hesitate to share these actions on X, formerly known as Twitter. One fan wrote, “Emmy’s red carpet on E! playing style tv while showing Tom Hiddleston is a choice … I hope that intern who made that decision is giggling and kicking their feet rn.” Another user wrote, "They just showed tom hiddleston on e! and taylor swift’s style started playing in the bg lmao." Adding to this, Swift and Hiddleston's romance earned the nickname 'HiddleSwift' during its brief existence. PEOPLE reported that a few weeks after parting ways with Calvin Harris, Swift found a new connection with Hiddleston, sparked by their meeting at the 2016 Met Gala.

Did Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend — we mean Tom Hiddleston — just make a subtle reference to his past relationship with the singer? https://t.co/nQo64l68ri — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 16, 2024

While their high-profile romance involved notable visits to Rhode Island and Nashville, the duo decided to part ways in September 2016 after a three-month dating stint. Surprisingly, despite the breakup, the actor continued to express positive sentiments about his former girlfriend. Swift, on the other hand, embarked on another whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce. Before this, she had a six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, which sadly concluded in April 2023. Hiddleston, too, found happiness with Zawe Ashton and welcomed their first child in late 2022, signaling a new chapter for both.

