'RHOBH' Fans Think Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Friendship is Fading After Instagram Purge

Fans are buzzing with speculation as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and country singer Morgan Wade recently removed photos of each other from their respective Instagram profiles, igniting rumors of a potential fallout. The drama began when Wade took the first step, wiping her Instagram clean of every fun-filled picture, including those featuring Richards. Wade’s Instagram now focuses solely on her upcoming gigs, including the Spring 2024 Crossing State Lines tour and a guest appearance at Alanis Morissette’s Triple Moon tour.

The singer captioned the post, "I’m hitting the road in 2024 with @alanis and @joanjett! Can’t wait to see you on The Triple Moon Tour. Tickets on sale next Friday, November 17th at 10 am local time. Head to the tour section at morganwademusic.com to sign up to receive a code for the pre-sale next Thursday, November 16th!" Intriguingly, Richards had already commented on one of Wade’s posts in November 2023, expressing excitement about the upcoming tour.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade respond to rumors they are fighting lol #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/6dYtpC11sb — Taste of Reality (@TasteOf_Reality) February 6, 2024

Nonetheless, fans were quick to discover that Richards supposedly reciprocated by deleting every recent picture featuring Wade from her Instagram. The most recent remaining picture, dated August 2023, was from Richards’ visit to Wade’s concert in Aspen, Colorado, the previous month. While the two celebrities still follow each other, the virtual fiasco of their shared moments has left fans speculating about the future of this friendship.

Kyle Richards talked with Billy Bush about her relationship with Mauricio and Morgan Wade: “It’s been the toughest time of my life.”



Kyle says if Morgan didn’t have so many tattoos people wouldn’t be as intrigued by their relationship. 👀 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/GUuYSLX8au — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 9, 2024

However, as per Radar Online, a source shared, "Morgan and Kyle are still very good friends. Morgan archived photos off her Instagram to clean it up for an upcoming work project. Kyle and Morgan have a great friendship and people are just reading into a process on social media that many artists do."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

As per ET, Richards gave an insight into her relationship with Wade, "She has a group of friends that I lean on. In the media, they only show Morgan. But she's part of a group of friends. There's just those friends that are the first text messages of the day, yeah, you know immediately, there's like tiers of friendship. You may love all of these friends, but there are different tiers. My first text messages of the day are four different people but, you know, if I'm walking down the street, having lunch with them, they're usually cut out of a photo unless it was yesterday where my friend, Jana, you know Jana, saying hi to me.”

All is well with Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade! Kyle was at Morgan Wade's concert in Tennessee ... recording almost every moment of the country singer on stage. #RHOBH 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gInuTWwUGy — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) February 4, 2024

Richards shared that their friendship is portrayed in a way that sends shockwaves via media; she revealed, "We were saying goodbye at the Glen Centre, and it looks like we're, the photo literally looks like we're kissing each other, which has happened to me before in the past, but I'm like, 'Of course they want to use that photo.'”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

In other news, despite the couple's challenges, Richards and her husband, Mario Umansky, are reportedly working on their relationship and still share a household. Richards has been candid about the fact that divorce discussions have not taken place. As fans await official statements from Richards and Wade's representatives, the Instagram purge serves as a reminder of the complexities of maintaining friendships in the public eye. Whether this social media cleanse is indicative of a genuine rift or simply a routine cleanup remains to be seen, leaving fans intrigued by the unfolding celebrity drama.